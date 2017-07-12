Home > Gist >

'My pastor said God cannot bless me if I don't pay'

Morning Teaser 'My pastor said God cannot bless me if I don't pay'

Steve is in a dilemma after his pastor told him that God cannot answer his prayers if he does not pay a certain amount of money.

  • Published:
This sad old man is really worried play

This sad old man is really worried

(Getty Images)

Morning Teaser 'Help: My pastor laid a curse on me'
Morning Teaser 'A pastor told me I am married to a marine spirit'
Morning Teaser 'A pastor told me my mother is the cause of my barrenness'
Morning Teaser ‘My pastor says he must sleep with me to have a baby’
Morning Teaser 'Our pastor advised my wife to stop sleeping with me'
Morning Teaser ‘My Pastor is making life unbearable for me over sex’
Morning Teaser 'My pastor is making life unbearable for me'
Morning Teaser 'I found out my wife was not a virgin on our first night'
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

"Dear Pulse,

My name is Steve, a 38-year-old man. I am married with two children and in the past two years, things have been so difficult for me since I lost my job due to the recession that has affected the country.

I used to work with a shipping line in Apapa and I was doing quite well and was able to provide the basic things for my family.

We lived in a three-bedroom flat and my children attended one of the best private schools in my neighbourhood. My wife was also working at a time but I had to stop her from work so she could take adequate care of the children.

I was planning to open a boutique or a restaurant for her but while I was putting plans together to that, our company started experiences difficulties and before we knew it, some members of staff were being laid off.

Within six months, the company announced that it was closing shop and moving out of the country since it could no longer continue with operations due to the harsh economic situation in the country.

I thought I would be able to get another job easily and sent applications to many companies while also begging friends to hook me up if anything came up.

Little did I know that things would never turn out the way I expected as I roamed the streets fruitlessly looking for jobs. I could have set up a little business but shortly before the company crumbled, I had spent over N2 million on my mother's health and I had nothing to fall back on.

Things became so hard that I had to resort to using my car as a taxi but the engine of the car could not hold out for long and I could no longer use it for transportation again. When our rent expired, I had to move my family to a two-room apartment and withdrew my children from their school.

To feed became a problem and it got to a point that my family would go for days without a decent meal. Friend and family deserted me and I had no option but to turn to God for a solution.

I started attending a church in my area and went to the pastor for prayers to help me find a way out. I was first shocked when the pastor told me that for him to pray for me, I must pay the sum of N250,000.

I told him that I did not have such money and that if I had, I would set up a small business instead of running to him for prayers.

He then told me plainly that as long as I do not have the money to give him, he would not pray for me and that God has told him not to because He would not answer me.

Now my problem is this: does God need money from people for Him to help? Why would a man of God insist I must pay money for prayers?

Steve."

Dear readers, on Morning Teaser today, we want you to weigh in on this issue. Do you think the pastor is right that God cannot help anyone who does not sow seeds?

Do you believe that God only helps those who sow seeds?»

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Isaac Dachen

Isaac Dachen is an Editor at Pulse. A graduate of English and Public Relations, Isaac is a Creative Writer, a professional PR Manager and Brand Manager, Script Editor, Content Creator. Other than watching football and supporting Arsenal FC, he reads a lot, loves traveling and has a stubborn and controversial streak.

Top 3

1 In Kogi Govt suspends salary of civil servant who returned misallocated fundbullet
2 Lagos Flood Mainland vs Island - a senseless battle over nothingbullet
3 Badoo Cult group force residents to abandon homes in Ikorodubullet

Gist

It takes a lot for a man to cry
Pulse Nigeria Poll Readers say Hyginus should beg Amaka for hurting her
Marijuana/Cannabis plant
In Jos Man bags 3 years for unlawful possession of cannabis
Suspected Badoo members arrested by the police.
Badoo Ikorodu MSSN training camp cancelled
57-yr-old cleaner docked for allegedly causing grievous harm