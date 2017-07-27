Home > Gist >

'My Pastor husband was caught with the women leader'

Josephine is in a serious dilemma following her Pastor husband's adulterous lifestyle which has led to disgrace and shame.

  • Published:
This crying woman needs help urgently play

This crying woman needs help urgently

(Shutter Stock)

"Dear Pulse,

My name is Josephine, a 42-year-old mother of four. I have been married to Pastor Ben for the past 20 years but in all our years together, my husband has been involved in one sex scandal or the other but what he did last month has really shaken the foundation of our union.

I met Ben when he was in a Bible college and we began dating after our church pastor gave us the go ahead after praying for us. Ben was a worker in the church but had this burning zeal to serve God and hence going to the Bible college to prepare himself.

Immediately after he graduated, he told our pastor that God wanted him to be on his own and the pastor prayed for him and gave him his blessings but he said we must get married first so that he would be focused in the vineyard.

That was how we got married when I was just 22-years-old and all through the struggle to build the church to what it is today, I have been there for him, giving support as a wife and partner in the ministry.

But a few years after we got married, the weakness that has continued to afflict Ben came to the fore when he got one of the female choristers pregnant. This caused a very big crisis in the church as many members got angry and left.

I was so angry with him that I left his house but after mediation by our families and some church elders, I went back to him.

But instead of my husband learning from his mistakes, he kept getting involved in one sex scandal or the other and instead of the church growing, we have been in the same position. If we manage to get new members, they would leave after a while when they get to know my husband's secret life.

But the one that has made me make up my mind to leave for good was when he was caught with the women's leader having sex in a hotel.

The disgrace and shame he brought to me, church members and his children were just too much as he and the woman were paraded naked in our area and when they were brought to our house, all our neighbours made a mockery of me and my kids.

I can take it no more and despite people saying as a pastor's wife I should forgive him, I don't think I can cope again.

Josephine."

Dear readers, we have another case of cheating, adultery, and infidelity on our hands. On Morning Teaser today, we want you to advise Josephine on what she should do in this situation.

What would you advise Josephine to do?»

Author

Isaac Dachen

Isaac Dachen is an Editor at Pulse. A graduate of English and Public Relations, Isaac is a Creative Writer, a professional PR Manager and Brand Manager, Script Editor, Content Creator. Other than watching football and supporting Arsenal FC, he reads a lot, loves traveling and has a stubborn and controversial streak.

