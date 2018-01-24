Home > Gist > Metro >

Woman commits suicide after husband postponed shopping trip

The deceased reportedly got angry following the postponement of a shopping by her husband who got busy at work.

Deepika Dwivedi reportedly got upset after her husband postponed a shopping trip. play

(Metro News UK)
A 23-year-old woman, Deepika, reportedly committed suicide after her husband postponed their shopping trip a day further due to work demands.

This happened on Saturday, January 20, 2018, in the northern India state of Uttar Pradesh, Metro News UK reports.

According to her husband, Deepak Dwivedi, the deceased got upset and locked herself in a room preventing him from entering.

The husband of the deceased forced the door of her room opened to find her hanging from a ceiling.

 

"Deepika’s cousin was going to get married the next month and she wanted to go shopping for the wedding.

"On Saturday, Deepika asked me to take her shopping but seeing I had too much work in the office, I postponed the shopping for the next day. She became upset at this.

"She was so upset about this that when I reached home from office in the evening, she locked the door of her room.

"When she didn’t open the door, I had to sleep in the lobby. When I broke open the door in the morning, I saw her hanging from the ceiling fan. I informed the police soon after," Dwivedi who is a civil servant revealed.

The family of the deceased have not alleged any wrong-doing against the Dwivedi and his relatives according to Cantt Tannu Upadhyay, a policeman.

The officer added that a post-mortem test has been carried out to determine the cause of death.

