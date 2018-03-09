Home > Gist > Metro >

Well of death ends life of little boy in Katsina

Poor Child! Well of death ends life of little boy in Katsina

The father of a boy who was killed in a well has taken to Facebook to mourn him. The sad event occured in Katsina state report says.

  • Published:
A grieving father shared the images of his little boy who reportedly died in a well. play

A grieving father shared the images of his little boy who reportedly died in a well.

(Facebook)
A little boy has died having fallen into a well in Katsina state. This was confirmed by his dad who mourned him in a Facebook post on Thursday, March 8, 2018.

The father, Abdulmajid Bakiyawa, expressed in Hausa, his sadness concerning the passing of his son while also asking for the kind thoughts of well-wishers following the awful experience.

"From Allah we and to him we shall return. My son passed away. He fell inside a well. I seek your prayers upon him," writes Bakiyawa who added numerous pictures of the deceased in the post.

play Well of death ends life of little boy in Katsina (Facebook)

 

His grief bears a similar reflection to a government official in Katsina who killed his child by accident.

Toddler freezes to death while father slept

A toddler named Wynter Parker who went out wandering in the cold has reportedly froze to death while her father was asleep. This happened on Friday, February 2, 2018, in Akron, Ohio.

The police who confirmed her death in a chat with People News, have commenced investigation in a bid to find out if her death can be tied to irresponsible parenting.

Her distraught mother, Dashanda Parker took to a GoFundMe page to express the devastating loss.

Wynter Parker was found dead on a porch following a long period in the cold. She had reportedly wandered out of her family home while her father was asleep. play

Wynter Parker was found dead on a porch following a long period in the cold. She had reportedly wandered out of her family home while her father was asleep.

(People)

 

Dashanda described losing her child was synonymous to “losing your breath and never catching it again. Today, I’m filled with deep sorrow, grief, complete emptiness and pure agony.”

“While Wynter and her dad slept peacefully, Wynter being the growing, curious, ambitious toddler that she is awoke from her nap without disturbing Dad and left our home. No one was aware that she was outside in the snowfall, in freezing temperatures with life slipping away from her, dying,” the sad mom wrote.

ALSO READ: Air passengers escape death after plane's door fall off while landing

A 911 operative reportedly offered emergency instruction to Dashanda who found her late daughter lying unresponsive on a porch but it proved too late.

She was confirmed dead at a local children's hospital she was taken to.

