Home > Gist > Metro >

Father approves marriage between brother and sister in the name of God

Abomination! Father approves marriage between brother and sister in the name of God

Community members have frowned at a union between a 25-year-old man and his sister who is aged 17.

  • Published:
A marriage between a brother and his sister aged 25 and 17, respectively has given room for criticism in their village located in Anambra state. play

A marriage between a brother and his sister aged 25 and 17, respectively has given room for criticism in their village located in Anambra state.

(Naijaurban)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Lewis, the father of 25-year-old Chiadikobi Ezeibekwe has reportedly approved a union between the latter and his younger sister, Chibuzor who is only 17 years old.

The development expectedly received condemnation from community members of Agba village located in Aguata Local Government of Anambra State.

Observers found Ezeibekwe's interest in marrying his sibling to be a thing of surprise.

play Father approves marriage between brother and sister in the name of God

 

The faith of the family who were described as Sabbatharian in a report by The Sun News appeared to be the motivation for the strange marriage between the pair.

“I am a Sabbatharian, I am a Christian that observes Sabbath and in the process of searching through the scripture we discovered that it is possible to marry your relative, your blood relative, your cousin, uncle, your sister, and on account of that we went on.

"Then people started hearing about it and that was the uproar and everything, so I married my younger sister.

“We are not really wedded in the church. It wasn’t true that we wedded in the church; we are just a family gathering here.

"Every Sabbath we observe Sabbath, we don’t do any other thing, we are just a family. There is a church that was here before, but we are no more with them; they have found a place and stayed there and we are now on our own, we just observe Sabbath on Sabbath days.

“We don’t have any name, we don’t have any signboard, we just observe Sabbath here and worship. He is not really the head, my elder brother, Chijioke, is rich in the scripture.

“It was me that pronounced our marriage, that my sister and myself were going to marry. Our parents were around. Mother, because of what she believed, supported it.

"Then the two of us went to our father and he asked us, ‘why should this come to pass, did we consult people, did we ask very, very well or are we just playing with it?’ We told him we were not playing with it, that I could not play with something like that.

"He asked again whether God told us to do it and did we search through the scripture? We told him that we searched through the scripture and we believed it. He said there was no problem, that if God signed it he could not reverse it," says the 25-year-old man.

Opposition from his eldest brother appears to be the main headache for Ezeibekwe who revealed that his sibling, one of 10 children isn't in support of the marriage.

The latter who is based in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, travelled from his residence in a bid to understand the situation.

Discoveries he made inspired more reproach having learned that the unusual union had received the support of his parents who were quick to endorse the marriage between their children.

Chief Gabriel Ezechukwu, the Traditional Prime Minister of Ekwulobia had a similar take on the matter.

He reportedly consulted Lewis who claimed to have withdrawn support for the marriage according to The Sun News.

According to reports, a parish priest has fixed a date, March 17, 2018, set aside to dissolve the union.

Prior to this announcement, Ezechukwu who has expressed a keen interest in the issue, sent 17-year-old Chibuzor to a doctor for a pregnancy test which came out negative.

Polygamous husband shows off lovely wives, thanks God for happy union

A polygamous man, Agusi Oyeintari, cut the reflection of a fulfilled man following a picture he shared of himself in company of two lovely wives who he seemed quite smitten about.

In a Facebook post he put up on Tuesday, December 26, 2017, Oyeintari thanked God for a successful union, expressing pride about having the women in his life.

Oyeintari and his daughters who rocked matching outfits. play

Oyeintari and his daughters who rocked matching outfits.

(Facebook)

 

One of his social media posts showed him sandwiched between his partners who also looked delighted in a picture.

He was captured with his hands on the belly of one of his wives who wore a blue blouse. The latter appeared pregnant based on a sighting of her protruded belly.

ALSO READ: 3 weeks to wedding, groom finds bride in bed with best man

In other posts, Agusi Oyeintari was seen in images displaying his children, two boys and two girls. An expression of fulfillment lingered in the eyes of the daughters who were seen rocking the same outfit.

The boys, who struck a nice pose with their dad bore the look of those enjoying proper care from their parents as suggested by their well-fitted outfits.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a Metro News Columnist at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Top 3

1 Burnt To Death Mother perishes in mosquito coil fire alongside 4 childrenbullet
2 Man brags about eating snake meat able to cure HIV, improve sex powerbullet
3 Domestic Violence Lady cries out after fiance brutalized her after...bullet

Related Articles

Avoidable Death Man killed by bus blamed for not using pedestrian bridge
Love For Money Nigerian couple sells daughter for N400K barely 24 hours after birth
Can't Take It Woman who cried for help following bad experience dating married man receives scorn
Hilarious Pilot forced to make emergency stop due to passenger's uncontrollable farting
'Jonzin' Man whose face got tattooed on girlfriend's arm declares himself single
Husband Snatcher Slay queen loses expensive Range Rover after lover comes back to senses
Wife Killer Bloated corpse of woman murdered by husband float on Lagos Lagoon
There Is God! Church refuse refund request made by member who mistakenly paid N111k as tithe (Audio)

Metro

 
Street Life Widow turned bus conductor relies on weed to deal with Lagos 'Agberos'
Angry mob set truck ablaze for crushing 3 to death
In Ogun Angry mob set truck ablaze for crushing man, 2 school children to death
Ifeanyi Odii
Ifeanyi Odii Business Mogul launches Ultimus Entertainment
Her water broke. Ogo rushed her to the hospital.
Wicked World Woman calls out Lawmaker who allegedly impegnated woman, dumped her