Wealth seeker gets Alfa to sleep with wife for money making

A woman who is now seeking a divorce from husband accused the latter of attempting to use her for blood money.

  • Published:
The husband of the complainant, Gbenga Olashuyi, alleged that his wife gave consent to an Alfa who slept with her. play

In Lagos, Nigeria, 55-year-old Gbenga Olashuyi, has been accused by wife of introducing an Alfa who slept with her as part of procedure for a money making ritual.

The wealth seeker's wife Musilimotu who is aged 48 years old, stated in a report compiled by Punch News that she met the cleric at a mosque she often visited for prayers.

Her husband was linked with the Alfa in a bid to get help with a depreciating business but what followed was a chain of unfortunate incidents.

Musilimotu, who is seeking a divorce also alleged that Olashuyi attempted to use her for blood money while making efforts to assist him regain financial stability.

“It was with my husband’s consent that the Alfa slept with me for three days.

“Actually, my husband got to know the Alfa through me because I always go to his mosque to pray.

“When he told me that my husband’s business was not moving fine, I brought him home to meet my husband.

“Before I knew what was happening, my husband had conspired with him to use me for money ritual. It was with my husband’s consent that the Alfa slept with me for three days.

“After the incident, I started getting sick and getting emaciated and I told the people around me what happened, which led to the arrest of the Alfa; but my husband ran away.

“Gbenga resurfaced at the station after the Alfa brought a remedy to cure me," Musilimotu told a court.

The account of her husband, Olashuyi seemed a contrast to her claim.

According to reports, the complainant voluntarily engaged in sex with the Alfa. He did not give consent as opposed to the woman's explanation given at a court.

Punch News reported that the respondent also requested for divorce insisting that he has no interest in continuing the 4-year-marriage.

Man uses sister's son for money rituals

A Yahoo boy has been apprehended for using his nephew for money rituals. The wealth seeker was caught in the act in Ikoyi, Lagos, according to a Facebook user.

In a picture, Tunde Owolabi, also known as 'Money Talks', was captured in handcuffs as he crouched beside the corpse of a little boy reportedly 7 years old.

play

ALSO READ: Pregnant lady who was almost used for rituals loses memory

The image was provided in a post shared by Odueko Olumide John who expressed shock concerning the incident.

A grave-looking Owolabi had a look of intent as he tilted his neck sideways as if paying attention to a more serious reality.

