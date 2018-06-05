Home > Gist > Metro >

UNN female students cry for help after rain pulled down hostel roof

The students who occupy UNN's Okpara hostel have called for help after their roof got pulled off by the rain.

Female students occupying Okpara hostel located at the University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN), Enugu, need help after a heavy rain pulled down their roof.

A footage shared via IG on Monday, June 4, 2018, captured their mood of concern.

 

In the short clip, a group of undergraduates shouted a need for a prompt attention from the school administrators.

Affected students littered a corridor which housed the remnants of the damaged roof.

A view of the structure shows a building in need of urgent repair.

It does not suggest an environment befitting for habitation.

This assessment was echoed in the voices of occupants who rendered an appeal to UNN in anticipation of a fast intervention.

