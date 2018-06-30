Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

International Olympic Day: Uniting the world through sports

International Olympic Day Uniting the world through sports

During the Olympics it is much easier to break down the barriers that often keep Nations at loggerheads.

  • Published:
International Olympic Day: Uniting the world through sports play

International Olympic Day: Uniting the world through sports

(Investopedia)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Olympics is a rare occasion where 204 countries from around the world come together in the spirit of friendship and sporting endeavour; it is like a sporting United Nations.

During the Olympics it is much easier to break down the barriers that often keep Nations at loggerheads. Through sport, we can remember that there is much more that unites us than divides us. The Olympics represents Love between Nations.

As 2018 marks the 70th Anniversary of Olympic Day, the IOC has launched a global campaign “United By”. The campaign aims to bring together stories, experiences and events of Olympism from around the world.

What is Olympism?

Olympism is more than the Olympic Games, more than the Olympians themselves partaking in the games; it’s a philosophy of life that seeks to blend sport with culture and education, for the benefit of humanity.

The main goal of Olympism is to place sport at the epicentre of the harmonious development of humankind, with a view of promoting a peaceful society concerned with the preservation of human dignity.

It is about the coaches, the volunteers, the ground staff, the parents who drive the athletes to practice and perfect their crafts, the teachers, the community workers, and everything in-between the athletes; who are the people that make sport happen every day for themselves, their friends, families, and communities.

Olympism is the power of the Olympic values - Excellence, Friendship, and Respect – in every part of life to deliver a better world now, and in generations to come.

Continuing this Olympism in 2018, the IOC is launching its very first Olympism in Action Forum (OiAF) in Buenos Aires, Argentina on the 5th & 6th of October, 2018.

WE ARE ALL UNITED BY OLYMPISM!

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse Mix

Pulse Mix Get exciting content from all over the world as Pulse keeps informing, educating and entertaining you with daily updates.

Top 3

1 Demolition Man Man takes down female squad who called him a rapist in...bullet
2 Pulse Wedding Bride causes stir with her ‘indecent’ wedding dressbullet
3 Lagos Tanker Fire "Foolishness" kills Lagosians who stopped to take...bullet

Related Articles

In Onitsha Union bank trains customers at business advisory and capacity building seminar
World Sickle Cell Day ASH takes action to improve global health outcomes
Star Lager Brand kicks off biggest promo with over 400 million naira cash giveaway
Amstel Malta Brand assures super eagles despite descent
American Mega Millions How Nigerians can play for the $232 million jackpot
World Cup 2018 5 things to do with Bae in Russia during the world's biggest football competition
Football From Russia with love... Brief stories from the World Cup

Metro

5 things to do with Bae in Russia during the world's biggest football competition
World Cup 2018 5 things to do with Bae in Russia during the world's biggest football competition
In Onitsha Union bank trains customers at business advisory and capacity building seminar
Pastor arrested for selling heaven tickets
'Salvation' Pastor arrested for selling heaven tickets
Pregnant woman killed when stubborn meat sellers clashed with policemen obeying order
Too Much Chaos Pregnant woman a casualty when stubborn meat sellers clashed with the government