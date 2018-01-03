Two brothers tie their father like a ram for correcting them

news

Innocent Pitman, 27, in conjunction with his brother Humphrey, are facing a two-count of joint act and assault for allegedly beating up their father who was tied up like a goat.

The victim, Isaac Pitman, reported the pair who were arraigned on Wednesday, January 3, 2018, at the Jikwoyi Police Station on December 24.

This is according to Prosecutor Mahmud Ismail ’la who explained that the duo assaulted their father because he corrected them about their behaviour.

“The two sons of the complainant tied him and beat him so much that he was pleading with them not to harm him.

“They beat him up because he warned them to stop disturbing the peace of neighbourhood with their criminal acts and thereafter, the second son ran away,” said the prosecutor.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the court's judge, Mr Aliyu Kagarko, granted Innocent bail in the sum of N100,000.

He adjourned for a hearing expected to hold on January 29, 2018.

Meet Prosper, a child who don't love his parents

Prosper, a 24-year-old man has revealed in a viral Facebook video his failed plans to use his parents for money making rituals.

In what will likely shock many, the suspect who believed he had suffered too much in his life mentioned that his action was borne out of the intention to help his folks financially.

He was paraded with dresses belonging to the subjects.

The youth who appeared like one with a shattered hope admitted to the deed in a chat with an interrogator who questioned him about his goals.

What seemed a disturbance to most observers was Prosper's preference for using his family for money as opposed to getting a job.