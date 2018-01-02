Home > Gist > Metro >

New Jersey teenager slaughters parents and sibling with rifle

New Year Eve's Murder New Jersey teenager, 16, slaughters parents and sibling with rifle, others escape attack

Scott Kologi, who was described as a non-violent child reportedly killed four members of his family.

  • Published:
Scott Kologi (left) and his parents, Linda and Steven. play

Scott Kologi (left) and his parents, Linda and Steven.

(Facebook)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Scott Kologi, a 16-year-old teenager resided in the New Jersey city of Long Branch, has been taken into police custody for allegedly murdering his family members with a semi-automatic rifle on New Year's Eve.

The motivation behind the killing of the victims who consist of his parents, 44-year-old father, Steven Kologi; mother, Linda Kologi, 42; sister, Brittany Kologi, 18; and family friend Mary Schultz, 70, is yet to be determined.

The Kologi family. play New Jersey teenager, 16, slaughters parents and sibling with rifle. (Heavy)

 

Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni disclosed in a statement that the troubled youth was unable to launch an attack against two other family members comprising of his grandfather and brother.

The pair were able to escape danger at their residence located at 635 Wall Street.

“It’s a terribly tragic incident,” said Gramiccioni concerning the slaughter which has ensured that Scott face a four-count charge of murder and a weapons offense on Monday, January 1, 2017.

According to reports, the tragic incident was the first time the police has responded to calls relating to violence at the home of the deceased. 

ALSO READ: Irish school vice-principal who murdered own family bore signs of depression - Inquest

Despite the shock that has welcomed the gruesome murder, Joe Rios, 52, described the killer as "the nicest kid in the world" in a chat with the New York Post.

“He came to watch the softball games with Linda and he was always smiling. This is totally out of the blue,"

“This is not something I ever thought this young boy would do. I don’t know what happened. He was not a violent kid. He was always smiling,” Rios added while expressing how baffled he was concerning the attack.

Here are what psychologists are saying about the murder

Kathleen Heide, a University of South Florida professor who has two published books on family killings considers the murder a less frequent incident.

"Based on the research that’s been done in the field, you’re looking, at most, one case a year," Heide who has spent decades studying cases in which people kill their family members said concerning the recent homicide.

Mario Garrett, a professor of gerontology at San Diego State University however thinks parricide has become the new wave in respect to the issue of crime in the United States of America. “Children killing their parents is the fastest growing type of family homicide,” he wrote in a Psychology Today report.

Prosper planned to use dresses belonging to his parents for money making rituals. play Money making rituals has motivated a lot of killings in Nigeria. (Facebook)

ALSO READ: Foul odour gives suspected ritualist away, found with stinking baby corpse

In Nigeria, youths have made a desire for money the chief reason why they kill their parents. Prosper, a 24-year-old man is one in a list of people who have attempted this.

During an interrogation conducted by the police, the suspect who was caught with dresses belonging to his folks confessed that he planned to use them for money rituals.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is an Associate at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Top 3

1 Ironic This white man has been posing as a Nigerian Prince to scam peoplebullet
2 Badoo 1 person in a family of 3 dies in an attack reportedly carried...bullet
3 New Year Tragedy 5 killed, 13 sustain injuries in accident on...bullet

Related Articles

Libyan Slavery 'Constant rape by my father forced me to flee Nigeria' - Returnee
Mother From Hell This physically challenged woman killed her newborn baby [Video]
In Anambra A female teacher was beaten to death for scolding student
Maryam Sanda Husband killer is the daughter of ex-ICPC board nominee
Maryam Sanda Court refused pleas of alleged husband killer, sent her back to prison
Insanity 'I will kill Mary, mother of Jesus, use her meat to prepare soup' - IPOB Supporter
Gone Too Soon Woman tortured to death by banker husband buried amidst tears
Badoo Strikes Again Deadly cult gang wipes out family of 3 in Ikorodu
Randy He-Goat 'Daddy said he will kill me if I told anyone' - 10-yr-old impregnated by father
Father From Hell Man kills his 6-yr-old daughter in Abeokuta

Metro

Cruel Life Ibadan Radio Presenter buried amidst tears
An AR-15 rifle.
Deadly Game 7-yr-old boy kills himself with gun in an accidental shooting
Meet a two-faced kitten called Betty Bee.
Two-Faced Cat Meet Bettie Bee, a kitten born with two faces
Domingo Bulacio, who lived in one room with the victim raped his daughter Antonia in front of their children.
Incest Argentine man jailed for raping daughter severally, fathering 8 children with victim