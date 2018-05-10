Two big rats torment male Abuja airport staff in toilet

In a video, a male airport staff, applied a lot of energy but was only able to kill one of two rats which tormented him in a toilet.
They were seen pacing the width of the restroom while a man whose reflection appeared on a dressing mirror filmed.
In a footage shared on Instablog9ja's IG on Thursday, May 10, 2018, the airport official, captured holding a broom, strolled aggressively through the entire room while trying to kill the pair.
His effort paid off after successfully squashing one of the rats. His headache however continued with the other.
A farmer in Cross River State, made an unlikely friend with a Chimpanzee, who reportedly followed him while returning from a trip to the farm.
The weird incident occurred in the Boki Local Government Area of the state. A Facebook user Osang Gabriel, confirmed this in a post.
"Wonders shall not end. A gorilla followed a farmer from the bush to his house at bitiah irruan boki cross River State to his living house live," writes Gabriel.
Images added to the post showed a crowd who gathered to catch a glimpse of the chimp.