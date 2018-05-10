Two big rats torment male Abuja airport staff in toilet

news

An airport official in Abuja was captured in panic mode as he confronted two big rats which made a toilet their home.

They were seen pacing the width of the restroom while a man whose reflection appeared on a dressing mirror filmed.

In a footage shared on Instablog9ja's IG on Thursday, May 10, 2018, the airport official, captured holding a broom, strolled aggressively through the entire room while trying to kill the pair.

His effort paid off after successfully squashing one of the rats. His headache however continued with the other.

Wild female Chimpanzee forces itself on Cross River farmer

A farmer in Cross River State, made an unlikely friend with a Chimpanzee, who reportedly followed him while returning from a trip to the farm.

The weird incident occurred in the Boki Local Government Area of the state. A Facebook user Osang Gabriel, confirmed this in a post.

"Wonders shall not end. A gorilla followed a farmer from the bush to his house at bitiah irruan boki cross River State to his living house live," writes Gabriel.

Images added to the post showed a crowd who gathered to catch a glimpse of the chimp.