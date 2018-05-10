Home > Gist > Metro >

Two big rats torment male Abuja airport staff in toilet

Tom & Jerry Two big rats torment male Abuja airport staff in toilet [Video]

In a video, a male airport staff, applied a lot of energy but was only able to kill one of two rats which tormented him in a toilet.

  • Published:
A rat was captured roaming the width of a restroom located in an airport in Abuja. play

A rat was captured roaming the width of a restroom located in an airport in Abuja.

(Instagram/Instablog9ja)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

An airport official in Abuja was captured in panic mode as he confronted two big rats which made a toilet their home.

They were seen pacing the width of the restroom while a man whose reflection appeared on a dressing mirror filmed.

play Two big rats torment male Abuja airport staff in toilet (Herald Nigeria)

 

In a footage shared on Instablog9ja's IG on Thursday, May 10, 2018, the airport official, captured holding a broom, strolled aggressively through the entire room while trying to kill the pair.

His effort paid off after successfully squashing one of the rats. His headache however continued with the other.

Airport staff seen battling with two rats, today, in Abuja. : Soji

A post shared by Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) on

 

Wild female Chimpanzee forces itself on Cross River farmer

A farmer in Cross River State, made an unlikely friend with a Chimpanzee, who reportedly followed him while returning from a trip to the farm.

The weird incident occurred in the Boki Local Government Area of the state. A Facebook user Osang Gabriel, confirmed this in a post.

ALSO READ: Mother and son killed by family dog turned enemy

A man is seen petting a Chimpanzee which reportedly followed him home. play Wild female Chimpanzee forces itself on Cross River farmer (Osang Gabriel/Facebook)

 

"Wonders shall not end. A gorilla followed a farmer from the bush to his house at bitiah irruan boki cross River State to his living house live," writes Gabriel.

Images added to the post showed a crowd who gathered to catch a glimpse of the chimp.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a Metro News Reporter at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Top 3

1 "007" Material Lagos lawyer planned alleged husband murder like a moviebullet
2 Man reportedly bashes father's head with pestle, kills himbullet
3 Pulse Wedding Bride causes stir with her ‘indecent’ wedding dressbullet

Related Articles

Lord Have Mercy Maid confesses to using rats to cook jollof rice for mistress [Video]
Tragic Boy who failed JAMB again dies after taking rat poison
Jungle Justice Gay man soaked in blood after nasty Imo mob attack
Have Mercy Social media unhappy over beating of Abia gay men caught pants down
Spiritual Attack Woman attacked with needle in dream wakes up blind
Common Sense Man mauled to death by bear for selfie
Strong Bond Wild female Chimpanzee forces itself on Cross River farmer
Jungle Justice Retired soldier reportedly beaten to death over stolen rods
In Enugu Police investigate alleged drinking of rat poison by mother of 3

Metro

Lipton Yellow Label is giving widows across Nigeria a reason to smile.
Lipton Yellow Label Tea brand is giving widows across Nigeria a reason to smile
One of the girls accused of stealing.
Everywhere We Go Nigerian lady, 2 others accused of stealing in California
Landlady rips off roof of her building to evict 'recalcitrant' tenant
Extreme Landlady rips off roof of her building to evict 'recalcitrant' tenant
A former staff of the Federal Government of Nigeria, has experienced a troubling post-retirement.
Life Of Problem Delay in pension payment sends retiree to depression and stroke