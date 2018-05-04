Home > Gist > Metro >

Farmer can't remove stolen bag of maize from his head

The suspected thief was able to have the bag removed from his head after visiting its owner.

A picture captures a farmer who reported stole a bag of maize. The stolen item got glued on his head, prompting the intervention of the police. play

In Dar Es Salaam, Tanzania, a farmer, Frank Japhet, has been caught up in a struggle to remove a stolen bag of maize from his head.

Japhet, who is 23 years old, reportedly stole the cereal from a woman on Wednesday, May 2, 2018.

Residents of the community where the incident occurred suspect African juju as a reason for the bizarre event, explains Pulse Kenya.

On Twitter, a user named Dominic Chimhavi, confirmed that the Japhet returned to the woman in order to have the bag detached from his head.

"The thief going to the farmer to have the bag removed from his head," Chimhavi wrote.

 

This was after he had surrendered himself to the police who escorted him to the residence of the maize owner.

