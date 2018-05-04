Farmer can't remove stolen bag of maize from his head

news

In Dar Es Salaam, Tanzania, a farmer, Frank Japhet, has been caught up in a struggle to remove a stolen bag of maize from his head.

Japhet, who is 23 years old, reportedly stole the cereal from a woman on Wednesday, May 2, 2018.

Residents of the community where the incident occurred suspect African juju as a reason for the bizarre event, explains Pulse Kenya.

On Twitter, a user named Dominic Chimhavi, confirmed that the Japhet returned to the woman in order to have the bag detached from his head.

"The thief going to the farmer to have the bag removed from his head," Chimhavi wrote.

This was after he had surrendered himself to the police who escorted him to the residence of the maize owner.

Man who grew large breasts after sex with neighbour's wife recounts horrible life after

The promiscuous lifestyle of a man, James Mutua, has brought to him severe consequences like large breasts following sex with neighbour's wife .

As a result of the abnormal growth, more afflictions such as a lack of job became one of the challenges he dealt with.

Mutua, who is 39 years old, started experiencing the condition in the year 2015. He confirmed this to The Nairobian in a report.

“I have been living like this from 2015, and it all started after I slept with my neighbor’s wife back in the village where I was working,”

“I felt a sensation around the chest and before long the breasts started developing and became big, forcing me to wear a bra and baggy jackets,” revealed James Mutua who had failed to heed a warning issued by the neighbour.

A "prominent person in Makueni County, Eastern Kenya" who reportedly offered him a job as a farm manager had made him come in contact with the wife who successfully seduced him.