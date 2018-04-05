Troubling cancer turns best friends to a married couple

news

A man has shared a long thread on Twitter detailing how he transitioned from the position of a friend to marrying his wife who once battled cancer .

His post shared on the microblogging site on Wednesday, April 4, 2018, expressed some of the challenges faced by the partner while she was dealing with a poor health condition.

An intensive chemotherapy session had left a devastating effect on his wife who had one of her breasts removed but it all ended in good news for the narrator of his spouse.

ALSO READ: Man who married two ladies at a go covered up in kisses

A bold display of affection and support for the former cancer patient soon ended in a marriage proposal from the narrator.

The exit of wife's former partner who reportedly abandoned her had created an opening for him.

ALSO READ: The way to a man's heart is sex according to this beauty

Widower interested in remarrying places newspaper advert

A retired Nigerian-American widower has indicated an interest in remarrying as indicated in a newspaper advert which saw him make a list of features he expects from a would-be wife .

Information available in the advertorial covered the preferences of the mysterious man in areas relating to age, height, education, complexion, where resided and employment.

He appeared not be bothered about his prospect's ability to secure an income as he makes enough to sustain them both.

The newspaper indicated that prospective partners looking to be considered can send a picture and phone number to a provided mailing address.

A level of confidentiality was observed by the advert placer in a bid to protect applicants.

A message at the bottom of the announcement reads, "your response will be seen only by Widower: that's a promise." The image showing the advert was displayed on Twitter according to Linda Ikeji's Blog.

It portrays openness exhibited by Africans who have expressed an improved boldness concerning building romantic relationships.

Getting some women for marriage has however proved costlier than ever.