This eatery will charge you for sitting without ordering

A Nigerian eatery has taken the Nigerian phrase, "boys are not smiling," pretty seriously with the new move they just adopted.

The eatery has revealed the consequences of sitting for more 30 minutes without buying anything from the store.

A customer who visited the restaurant , did not share the name of the restaurant but shared a photo of a warning pasted on the tables in the restaurant.

The warning reads, "sitting for 30 minutes and not buying anything worth N1500, will be charged N2000."

As hilarious as it may seem, this restaurant is here for business, no jokes.