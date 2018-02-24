Home > Gist > Metro >

This eatery will charge you for sitting without ordering

No Jokes Restaurant charges customers for sitting without ordering

This eatery has revealed the consequences of sitting for more 30 minutes without buying anything from the store.

  • Published:
Enjoy the restaurant breakfast or dinner buffet play

Enjoy the restaurant breakfast or dinner buffet

(Destiny Awata)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A Nigerian eatery has taken the Nigerian phrase, "boys are not smiling," pretty seriously with the new move they just adopted.

The eatery has revealed the consequences of sitting for more 30 minutes without buying anything from the store.

ALSO READ: Man arrested for poisoning restaurant food

A customer who visited the restaurant, did not share the name of the restaurant but shared a photo of a warning pasted on the tables in the restaurant.

The warning reads, "sitting for 30 minutes and not buying anything worth N1500, will be charged N2000."

See the post below:

ALSO READ: Why are Nigerians so crazy about this food?

As hilarious as it may seem, this restaurant is here for business, no jokes.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is an Associate at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
(pulse.ng)

Top 3

1 Burnt To Death Mother perishes in mosquito coil fire alongside 4 childrenbullet
2 In Lagos 6 suspected cultists arrested for gang raping studentsbullet
3 Man brags about eating snake meat able to cure HIV, improve sex powerbullet

Related Articles

Valentine’s Day Hotels, eateries make last minute preparations for celebration
Confidence! "Do you know who I am," customer who refused to pay for meal asks restaurant owner
In The Bag NDLEA arrests two drug mules in Abuja
Black Sheep Nigerian man jailed in the UK for raping, impregnating teacher
Special Appeal Man deported from India cries out over stranded family [Photos]
Instant Apartment Ubi Franklin launches an online platform for luxury apartment seekers and property owners
Alhaji Yussuf Babalola Associates throw surprise birthday bash for Lagos big boy
New Entrant When Lagos stood still for Cubana Lagos grand opening

Metro

Ifeanyi Odii
Ifeanyi Odii Business Mogul launches Ultimus Entertainment
Her water broke. Ogo rushed her to the hospital.
Wicked World Woman calls out Lawmaker who allegedly impegnated woman, dumped her
Drug agency finds N19m worth of illicit drugs in cartons of noodles
NDLEA Drug agency finds N19m worth of illicit drugs in cartons of noodles
Domestic Violence
Domestic Violence Man commits suicide after attacking wife with machete