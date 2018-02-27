The way to a man's heart is sex according to this beauty

news

In a bid to educate Instagram followers about the values and misconceptions about sex , a woman Angel Christopher has dropped a bomb-shell - the way to a man's heart is sex.

She shared the submission on personal page on Saturday, February 17, 2018.

Her post saw her attempt to redirect notions about sexual intercourse which is believed to be unholy according to Christopher who encouraged creativity in bed.

The woman backed up the Bible's position about faithfulness in marriage and painted feisty pictures about what the experience should feel like when it concerns sex.

"A lot of people don’t associate sex with God – they associate it with Satan and darkness, as if sex is not holy.!!

"The bible is explicit when it comes to sex. Sex is holy within marriage, and there is no prescribed style.

"Nowhere in the Bible does it say that the missionary position is the only sexual style. Not discussing sex in a marriage is a bad thing.

"Women wake up from your slumber, if he's not doing the styles with you, he's definitely doing it with someone else, gone are those days when they say the way to a man's heart is through his stomach, now is the way to a man's heart is how you respect and satisfy him in bed.

"Men love sex!!!! #Gudnyt," writes Christopher.

The writer's submission is a reflection of a Nigerian society that has placed a high value on men.

Societal norms have put women at the receiving end of harm facilitated by members who feel a need to service the dictates of culture.

This has ensured the existence of a movement of feminist who have passionately preached for more right and freedom to women.

For failed unions, divorce is an option that is commonly being explored.

Bedridden woman, 75 seeks divorce from husband who stopped servicing her

Marcella Mukami, a 75-year-old Kenyan woman has asked a court to dissolve her marriage to her husband Peter Kinyugo, over claims that he hasn't been giving her enough attention.

According to reports, Kinyugo prefers to stay with his second wife ignoring the bedridden complainant who also accused the defendant of adultery despite participating in the traditional marriage that welcomed a union between him and an unnamed woman.

“You are accusing your husband of failing to provide services to you; do you still need those services now?” Waiganjo Gichuki a lawyer to the defendant asked Mukami.

“When my husband married my co-wife we lived happily under one roof, we had allocated duties to cook and household chores, but it is because my husband is such a clever man that I did not raise an objection,”

“He (Kinyugo) also forced me to participate in the traditional marriage to his second wife," Mukami told the court.

Emphasizing the 75-year-old's dissatisfaction, Margaret Nyang’ati, her lawyer expressed that the complainant receives between Sh2,000 and Sh3,000 as medical support, considered too meagre for her needs.