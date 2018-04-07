news

Just when we were beginning to wonder what to do about gay couples in Nigeria, TB Joshua offers a much-needed solution.

The prophet and founder of the Synagogue church worldwide was filmed during a deliverance service where he reportedly delivered two lesbian partners.

ALSO READ: Outrage as photos of Nigerian lesbians flood social media

The video clip shared by Instablog9ja, after being extracted from the original service clip aired by Emmanuel TV, shows the lady with the male alter ego, who was interviewed briefly before the deliverance began.

She was asked about her relationship with her partner , to which she responded that the other lady was her wife.

The lady who identified herself as Mary Okoye, later testified the following Sunday, disclosing that following the deliverance service, she has felt no affection towards the other lady she identified as her wife previously.

Watch the video clip below:

Prophet TB Joshua Delivers Lesbian Partners A post shared by Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) on Apr 7, 2018 at 1:34am PDT

ALSO READ: Two alleged lesbians burned to death [Graphic Photos]

There has been a sudden boldness amongst gay couples, especially lesbians, in Nigeria , despite the 14 years jail term attached to a conviction.

If you believe that lesbianism or homosexuality is a spiritual thing, then you might be in luck.

Delta lesbians say they are happy with their lives

Despite public outcry and condemnation of the display of their same-sex relationship, a lesbian couple in Delta State have insisted they are happy with who they are and will continue to let the world know they are very much in love.

The ladies who have been identified as Chidi Sample, aka Prince Parpistud who is the alpha male in the relationship and Lawrencia Aligasi, have been flaunting their relationship and romantic photos all over the social media and they do not care what anyone says about them.

The couple who are based in Warri, have, daily, been posting their loved-up photos on their social media accounts not minding the fact that same-sex relationship is frowned upon by many in the country and attracts a 14-year jail term.

Accompanying the photos are words of endearments they put up to express their unalloyed love and commitment to one another.

Under the Same-Sex Marriage Prohibition Act signed into law by then President Goodluck Jonathan in 2014, it is a crime to have a meeting of gays, to operate or go to a gay club, society or organization, or make any public show of affection.

ALSO READ: Top Nigerian gays, lesbians, transgenders

The law states inter-alia:

"A person who registers, operates or participates in gay clubs, societies or organizations, or directly or indirectly makes a public show of same-sex amorous relationship in Nigeria commits an offense and is liable on conviction to a term of 10 years.

Anyone convicted of entering into a same-sex marriage contract or civil union faces up to 14 years imprisonment."

But it seems Sample and Aligasi are not bothered by the existence of the law and they have dared anyone to arrest and prosecute them.