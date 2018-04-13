news

A German surgeon, Dr. Andreas Niederbichler, has become a viral sensation following reports that he killed a lover who was made to suck cocaine off his private part.

This happened during an oral sex he reportedly had with the deceased and several women.

According to the Daily Mail, the 42-year-old doctor applied the drug substance on his penis shortly before sexual intercourse.

The deceased who is 38 years old initially collapsed prompting an ambulance to rush her to a hospital from Niederbichler's Halberstadt apartment.

Unfortunately, she died after getting admitted at the health center.

This has resulted in a charge of bodily harm leading to death against the surgeon.

"The victims who have been heard so far have all indicated that they have been ill at the meetings.

"All of them showed reactions due to the use of narcotics," says Chief prosecutor Hal Roggenbuck.

Indian hemp addict murders grandmum who complains too much

An Indian hemp addict, Musendiku Christian, has reportedly murdered his grandmother, Maria Ogabi, who made complaints about his smoking habit.

The suspect who had just returned from prison lived with the deceased at her residence in Ishagira village, Ijanikin.

A report published by Punch News on Monday, April 9, 2018, disclosed that the victim, 80-years-old, was murdered in her sleep.

SP Chike Oti, the Lagos Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), confirmed the incident in a statement.

“The police received a report that the 80-year-old woman was hacked to death by the grandson, Musendiku Christian, at their residence.

“A police team visited and photographed the scene of the incident.

"The corpse was removed and taken to the general hospital mortuary, Badagry, for autopsy. The exhibit was recovered and the suspected arrested," says Oti whose comments trailed one given by an anonymous source.

According to Punch, late Maria Ogabi died from machete wounds believed to have been inflicted by her grandson who left her in a pool of blood.

Her corpse has been transferred to a mortuary at the Badagry General Hospital mortuary.

“He is on drugs and well known for taking hemp. He has been living with the grandmother for a long time. I don’t know where his parents live.

"The grandma always warned him against smoking hemp, but he would not listen.

“In the early hours of Saturday, April 2, there was a distress call from their apartment.

"When people got to the place, the woman was found in a pool of blood with machete injuries on her body. She died on the spot.

“The case was reported to the police at the Ijanikin division and he was arrested. He just came back from prison,” a witness mentioned in a Punch News report.