Ex-NYSC member sells Indian Hemp to fund Master's degree

Difficulties experienced by former corps member has encouraged him to explore the drug business.

  • Published:
The NDLEA reportedly discovered 82 bags of Indian Hemp hidden in a ceiling at the residence of a former corps member.

The NDLEA reportedly discovered 82 bags of Indian Hemp hidden in a ceiling at the residence of a former corps member.

(Instablog9ja)
Iredia Austine, a former member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), has admitted dealing in the sale of Indian Hemp, in order to fund his Master's degree.

The suspect was arrested by officials of the Edo State unit of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), who found the contraband drug substance at the ex corps member's residence in Iyeu Otuo.

play Ex-NYSC member sells Indian Hemp to fund Master's degree (Instablog9ja)

 

Eighty-two bags of Indian Hemp (Cannabis) were reportedly found in his ceiling.

“I studied Geophysics at Ambrose Ali University Ekpoma and completed my National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in January 2018.

"I started selling cannabis in 2011 when I gained admission into the university because I have no one to help me financially.

“After my graduation, I stopped selling cannabis but the temptation arose when I purchased form for my master’s degree programme at the University of Port Harcourt.

"This is the largest quantity of cannabis I have bought," Austine revealed while being paraded.

State commander of the NDLEA, Buba Wakawa, confirm the arrest of the suspect who will soon be charged to court according to reports.

In a bid to combat a widespread use of drugs, the Nigeria Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), has seized 24,000 bottles of cough syrup containing codeine, in Katsina State.

The seizure was confirmed by state commander, Maryam Sani. Two suspects, Christian and Obiora Chukwuma, were named in connection with the incident.

Truck load of codeine.

Truck load of codeine.

(Press)

 

They are a pair out of six persons arrested in respect to a drug trafficking business that saw a discovery of a warehouse filled with the intoxicants.

Efforts made by a joint task force had ensured their capture says an online report.

One of the drug peddlers reportedly revealed that his involvement is limited to transportation of substance.

Nigeria seems to be falling deep into the habit of a widespread drug use fast affecting their sanity.

