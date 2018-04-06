news

Two winners from the #SunlightShero letter writing competition, Precious Akowe from Benin and Abdulbasit Abubakar from Kaduna have successfully rewarded their mothers with weekend getaways and complete home makeovers, all provided by the Sunlight brand.

The #SunlightShero competition seeks to celebrate mothers by providing numerous customers the opportunity to share with Nigerians the qualities that make their mothers ‘Sheros’.

Precious wrote a heartfelt letter to her mum, saying the “sun rises in awe of her strength”. Abdulbasit penned an emotional letter detailing the attributes that make his mother, Mrs. Abubakar, exceptional and perfect - both winners later read the letters to their mums drawing warm emotions.

To be the next and final winner of this competition, all you need to do is:

1. Follow Sunlight Nigeria’s pages (@sunlight_nigeria and @sunlightdishwashng) on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

2. Address a legible handwritten letter to your mum, telling us about her strength and influence and why she is your SHERO.

3. Post a picture of your letter on your social media platforms and get your friends to like it. Don’t forget to use the hashtag #SunlightShero and tag us @Sunlight_nigeria and @sunlightdishwashng.

4. Make your letter as creative and neat as possible.

5. Written letters should be posted on all major social media platforms (Facebook, Instagram & Twitter) and get friends and family to like.

Entry into the #SunlightShero letter writing competition closes on 8th of April, 2018.

See link to video from Precious: https://goo.gl/RiybkN

See link to video from Abdulbasit: https://goo.gl/hMoTam

