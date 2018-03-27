Student who impersonated Emir of Kano jailed for 36 months

news

Sultan Bello, a student who reportedly impersonated the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, has been sentenced to 36 months in prison .

A Senior Magistrates’ Court in Kano State, Nigeria, submitted the verdict on Monday, March 26, 2018.

The convict was arraigned on a three-count charge of impersonation, cheating and defamation of character.

His request for leniency following a plea of guilt failed to earn the sympathy of Senior Magistrate, Hassan Ahmad, but the court offered him an opportunity to pay a fine of N30,000, as an option.

“Bello also demanded N1.4 million from one Barka Sani, N150,000 from Sadiq Saflan, N50,000 from Sadiq Sani, N50,000 from Aisha Ahmad, N50,000 from Surajo Zakari and N150,000 from Yahaya, totalling N1.85 million," says police prosecutor, Inspector Haziel Ledapwa while addressing a court.

Sultan Bello was arrested after months of investigation

According to reports, months of intense investigation ensured the arrest of suspect who is now helping law enforcement agents for facts finding.

The phoney profile which he utilized successfully to deceive members of the public has been set to private mode following recent development.

The frenzy associated with social media has opened up room for atrocities such as impersonation often explored to grow fake accounts either for the love of controversy or for social media marketing.

In July 2017, the National Council on Information (NCI) recommended the creation of a council to regulate the use of social media in Nigeria .

This submission was made at an NCI-organized meeting on Hate Speeches, Fake News and National Unity held in Jos, Plateau State.

The uncontrolled commentary on social media platforms by users who make unguarded statements has emphasized a need to be proactive about monitoring online interactions in a bid to maintain peace and order.