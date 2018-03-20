Son kills mum who kept disappearance charm for herself

news

In Plateau State, Nigeria, a youngster, Agugu Adau, 18, who admitted killing his mum over a teleporting charm has been declared innocent by a court for the time-being.

A statement offered by the presiding judge, Justice Nafisa Musa, insisted on having prosecution counsel present more witnesses who can support claim of the incident.

Comments presented by police prosecutor Mr U.F. Okeke, appeared too trivial to warrant a death verdict for an offence which reportedly took place on Thursday, December 29, 2016.

“In a capital offence, the burden of proof lies squarely on the prosecution.

“The position of criminal jurisprudence requires the prosecution to assemble all its witnesses to prove beyond reasonable doubt that the accused person committed the crime,” says Justice Musa.

Musa, who advised the accused to get a lawyer adjourned the case until Wednesday, May 9, 2018.

Born again native doctor exposes pastor who uses charm for healing

A native doctor has exposed some of the atrocities he has committed - one of which includes preparing a healing charm for a pastor .

The transformed soul who worships at the Lord's Chosen Church, revealed that his wife who was a strong Christian believer played a role in encouraging a new lifestyle.

It all began for the unnamed man following a conversation with his wife concerning the gospel of Jesus Christ.

In a testimony, the former herbalist confirmed that a clergyman introduced to him by his partner requested for a charm aimed at enhancing his ability to perform miracles.

"Before I joined the Lord’s Chosen, I was of another religion and an herbalist for a long time. It was the Lord by his own design, that brought me to The Lord’s Chosen. However, my wife is a Christian.

"I used to prepare charms for people. One day, my wife woke me up and started preaching the gospel to me. Later, she took me to her priest in one of the Orthodox churches in Okene.

"When I met this priest, he told me that I had greater power than him. He wanted to know more about my power, which I told him and he requested that I give him the same power. I concurred , prepared and gave it to him later. The charm I gave to him was in form of a handkerchief.

"To prepare, that kind of charm for my clients, I would get an handkerchief, conjure an evil spirit inside it and then give it to them. They will tie it on their hands and cover it with their long sleeve shirts.

"During their ministration, if they touch or place the hand that has the handkerchief on anybody, such person would fall. Then, they would claim that the person had fallen under the anointing. That is how most of such ministers operate," the reformed revealed according to the Kemi Filani blog.

His experience touches on some of the debacle that has welcomed the practice of the Christian faith in Nigeria.

This has inadvertently affected the public perception concerning the religion.