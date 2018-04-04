Social media mocks CU's hair shaving of students with no Bible

news

Social media users have reacted with witty remarks to Covenant University's decision to shave the hairs of students who went to church without carrying a Bible .

Some images which have circulated social media revealed some male students who had the middle of their head scraped as punishment for infringing against what users described as a non-existent rule.

They have also made a prayer out of it.

A Twitter user, Omoniyi Israel, expressed scorn about the development in a tweet that can offer great strength in fervent prayers.

This reaction is connected to a chain of tweets condemning the alleged action. The comments were mostly expressed through sarcasm.

It appeared shocking and even embarrassing to individuals associated with Covenant University.

Some observed differently with positive comments about CU.

Despite the widespread criticism against the university's decision to cut the hair of its students, a few observers noted the improvement they have enjoyed in their development under the controlled mentoring of the institution.

A tweet attributed the negative response to the low capability of its critics to meet the financial expectations needed to study in the institution.

UNILORIN bans use of hair attachment on campus

The University of Ilorin , Kwara State, Nigeria has placed a ban on the use of hair attachment on its campus.

This was contained in a list of rules published on the new dress code requirement released on Monday, January 22, 2018.

"Female students should avoid among other things, wearing Short, Skimpy dress, Skirts above the knee, Tight Trousers, See-through material, Un-packed hair, Fittings or Hair attachment," an instruction on a printed document reads.

In addition, male students are also expected to steer clear sagging, tattered trousers and "unacceptable hairstyles."

If found to have infringed against these instructions, undergraduates studying in the university are expected to face severe punishment as stated in the institution's handbook.

