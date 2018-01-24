Home > Gist > Metro >

Shock as severed head of day old baby lie in the open

Horror! Shock as severed head of day-old baby lie in the open

Residents of Itire in Lagos have blamed the murder of a day-old baby on ritual killers.

The head of a day-old baby was found near a canal in Itire, Lagos. play

The head of a day-old baby was found near a canal in Itire, Lagos. (Image used for illustration purposes)

(Hello Naija)
The severed head of a day old baby found beside a canal in Itire, Lagos, has created shock among pedestrians  who directed curses at the perpetrators.

Some people have submitted that the gory sight was facilitated by ritual killers.

According to Punch News, it occurred on Monday, January 22, 2018. It further reported that the body part was found in a black pot stained with blood.

“In my observation, the victim was a day old baby. People were shocked and cursed the perpetrators. The area is usually deserted by 9pm," a resident of Itire Kabiru Anifowoshe told Punch.

Representatives of the Lagos State Police Command have reportedly taken the severed head to a hospital. Its spokesperson, SP Chike Oti, confirmed the development.

“The scene was photographed while the head was removed and deposited in the morgue for autopsy. Effort is being made to track down the perpetrators of the evil act,” he said.

ALSO READ: Yahoo boys who reportedly killed their grandmother for money rituals arrested in Edo State

This incident is one in too many cases of ritual murder recorded in Nigeria, which has continually seen a high number of fetish killings.

In Lagos especially, residents have suffered death in the hands of the Badoo cult who have terrorized the people of Ikorodu.

