Shock as severed head of day old baby lie in the open

The severed head of a day old baby found beside a canal in Itire, Lagos, has created shock among pedestrians who directed curses at the perpetrators.

Some people have submitted that the gory sight was facilitated by ritual killers.

According to Punch News, it occurred on Monday, January 22, 2018. It further reported that the body part was found in a black pot stained with blood.

“In my observation, the victim was a day old baby. People were shocked and cursed the perpetrators. The area is usually deserted by 9pm," a resident of Itire Kabiru Anifowoshe told Punch.

Representatives of the Lagos State Police Command have reportedly taken the severed head to a hospital. Its spokesperson, SP Chike Oti, confirmed the development.

“The scene was photographed while the head was removed and deposited in the morgue for autopsy. Effort is being made to track down the perpetrators of the evil act,” he said.

This incident is one in too many cases of ritual murder recorded in Nigeria, which has continually seen a high number of fetish killings.