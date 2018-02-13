Sex starved man rapes donkey to coma

news

Police have arrested an unidentified man in Zimbabawe alleged to have raped a donkey to death .

The suspect who interacted in a native tongue reportedly confessed allegations to be true.

In a video circulating social media, the animal lover was heard vocalizing as policemen behind the camera questioned about the incident.

The man who appeared to be middle-aged was seen in the clip making a thrusting movement as if to indicate how he carried out the action.

He wore a naive appearance when responding to interrogations. This is similar to the reaction of a Kenyan man, 33-year-old, Alfred Kipkemoi Mutai who was apprehended by a mob for raping two hens belonging to his neighbour to death .

The event was recorded on Sunday, January 21, 2018, in the Kapkwen, Bomet County of Kenya, report says.

Mutai who allegedly stole the dead birds a previous day was caught while trying to dispose them.