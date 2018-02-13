Home > Gist > Metro >

Sex starved man rapes donkey to coma

Konji Na Bastard Sex starved man rapes donkey to coma [Video]

The suspect who was handcuffed during interrogation made a thrusting movement as policemen questioned him about the incident.

  • Published:
Police have arrested an unidentified man in Zimbabawe alleged to have raped a donkey to death.

The suspect who interacted in a native tongue reportedly confessed allegations to be true.

Sex starved man rapes donkey to coma play Sex starved man rapes donkey to coma (Press)

 

In a video circulating social media, the animal lover was heard vocalizing as policemen behind the camera questioned about the incident.

The man who appeared to be middle-aged was seen in the clip making a thrusting movement as if to indicate how he carried out the action.

He wore a naive appearance when responding to interrogations. This is similar to the reaction of a Kenyan man, 33-year-old, Alfred Kipkemoi Mutai who was apprehended by a mob for raping two hens belonging to his neighbour to death.

The event was recorded on Sunday, January 21, 2018, in the Kapkwen, Bomet County of Kenya, report says.

Alfred Kipkemoi Mutai who reportedly raped two hens to death was apprehended by a mob. play

Alfred Kipkemoi Mutai who reportedly raped two hens to death was apprehended by a mob.

(Instagram)

 

ALSO READ: Man rapes stolen hens to death

Mutai who allegedly stole the dead birds a previous day was caught while trying to dispose them.

He confessed to committing the act while being punished by the mob who insisted on a compensation of Ksh.4, 000, for owner, Richard Kibor Tonui.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is an Associate at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

