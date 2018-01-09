Home > Gist > Metro >

Scavenger jailed for criminal trespass

In Abuja Court jails scavenger for criminal trespass

The convict, who is of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to the offences and urged the court to temper justice with mercy.

  • Published:
German doctor faces trial for having sex with patients play

Court gavel

(istock)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A Karmo Grade 1 Area Court in Abuja  on Monday, January 8, sentenced a 23-year-old scavenger, Abass Sanusi, to six months imprisonment for dangerous joint act, criminal trespass and attempt to commit  theft.

The judge, Abubakar Sadiq, however, gave the convict an option of  N6, 000 fine.

Sadiq also advised the convict to desist from further committing crimes, saying  the sentence would serve as deterrent to others.

The convict, who is of  no fixed address,  pleaded guilty to the offences  and  urged the court to temper justice with mercy.

The Prosecutor, Zannah Dalhatu, had told the court that one Saad Mohammed had reported the matter at the Life Camp Police Station on Sunday.

The prosecutor said the convict and two others now at large tried to steal a generating  set  and were caught.

Two other accomplices, he added, escaped.

He said the offences contravened the provisions of Sections 79, 348 and 95 of the Penal Code.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Love Knows No Bounds Check out this lovely wedding photo of dwarf and...bullet
2 Thank God! Yahoo boys who reportedly killed their grandmother for...bullet
3 Aeroplane Konji Indian man dips hand in female passenger's...bullet

Related Articles

Petty Thief Court jails 2 labourers for 6 months for stealing yam
In Lagos Cleric docked over alleged trespass
Leaders Of Tomorrow Teenager bags 8 months imprisonment for stealing
Good For Nothing Man remanded in prison over alleged assault on hotel attendant
In Abuja Applicant docked for alleged criminal trespass
Stone Heart 2 men arraigned in Minna for allegedly killing 2 policemen

Metro

 
In Abuja Man docked for alleged criminal breach of trust
A woman is in trouble for helping her husband to rape a minor
Incest Father, brother in court over alleged rape of daughter
Nigeria police logo
In Lagos Court jails 22-year-old man for attempting to steal
Sandra Nsobundu.
You Deserve It Nigerian nanny awarded N42.35 million by US court for forced labour imposed by bosses