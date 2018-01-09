Scavenger jailed for criminal trespass

news

A Karmo Grade 1 Area Court in Abuja on Monday, January 8, sentenced a 23-year-old scavenger, Abass Sanusi, to six months imprisonment for dangerous joint act, criminal trespass and attempt to commit theft.

The judge, Abubakar Sadiq, however, gave the convict an option of N6, 000 fine.

Sadiq also advised the convict to desist from further committing crimes, saying the sentence would serve as deterrent to others.

The convict, who is of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to the offences and urged the court to temper justice with mercy.

The Prosecutor, Zannah Dalhatu, had told the court that one Saad Mohammed had reported the matter at the Life Camp Police Station on Sunday.

The prosecutor said the convict and two others now at large tried to steal a generating set and were caught.

Two other accomplices, he added, escaped.

He said the offences contravened the provisions of Sections 79, 348 and 95 of the Penal Code.