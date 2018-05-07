Samsung phone thief has stolen 1200 devices at Lagos bus-stops

news

A suspected phone thief , Femi Solomon, has given a confession concerning how he got introduced to a life of crime.

This was captured in a report by the Daily Trust News.

Solomon, who was reportedly arrested by the police on Thursday, May 3, 2018, for stealing a Samsung phone, revealed that he has made away with 1,200 cellphones from visiting bus-stops in Lagos and boarding buses.

Solomon confirmed his activities in a statement he gave while being interrogated by the police.

“I noticed he was coming to Obalende finely dressed with so much money. I told him I was looking for a better job opportunity, and he assured me that he was going to assist me with one.

"And when he was going to introduce me to one, he said I should be following him, while I learn from him.

“Throughout the six months I followed him, we could pick six to eight phones and wallets from people without them knowing.

"He kept everything to himself, but at the end of the day, he would give me between N4,000 to N6,000 depending on his wish.

“On August 2016, I started on my own. I wasn’t bold enough to pickpocket during the day. Besides, I was still a “green horn” and inexperienced.

"So I devised to go out from evening since nobody pickpockets at night.

“In my rough estimate, I would have stolen 1200 phones both by standing in Lagos bus stops and inside commercial buses.

“I used to operate on Mondays, Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays. I also operate at night parties and where there are overnight events," the suspect told the police.

To aid further investigation, he has been transferred to the Lagos State Criminal Investigation Department, according to reports.

ALSO READ: Farmer can't remove stolen bag of maize from his head

Crippled thief strikes again at book launch

A man popularly known as the Crippled Thief has struck again at a book launch where he reportedly made away with an iPhone and Samsung phones .

This happened on Saturday, March 10, 2018, where gadgets belonging to a musical act who performed at the event were stolen.

Lola Shoneyin, the director of the annual Ake Book Festival, confirmed the incident in a help-seeking tweet aimed at arresting the stylish robber who was thought to have been apprehended on Thursday, November 23, 2017, at an activity organized by The Waterbrook Church, Victoria Island.

The police have already been notified about the development according to Shoneyin whose attention is set on how to get back the stolen items.

A tweet posted by the art lover on Tuesday, March 13, 2018 contained a video that portrayed the thief in the act.

"Do you know this man?

"Watch the man in blue jeans and light green shirt. No one knows who he is. He turned up at our book launch on Saturday and stole the performer's phones. An Iphone & Samsung.

"We've notified the police but we want the phones back. Pls DM me if you have info," Shoneyin expressed in a post.

The tweet, which has been shared 735 times at the time of writing this story, has seen a lot of comments from her followers who offered ideas aimed at apprehending the suspect.