Russian hunter Sergei Terekhov shot dead by own dog

Freak Accident Russian hunter shot dead by own dog

Sergei Terekhov died on a drive to the hospital following a gunshot to his abdomen.

  • Published:
Sergei Terekhov, a huntsman was killed after his dog accidentally hit the trigger of his gun.

Sergei Terekhov, a huntsman was killed after his dog accidentally hit the trigger of his gun.

(Odnoklassniki)
A Russian, Sergei Terekhov, has been shot dead by his dog in a freak accident that occurred during a hunting expedition.

This occurred while the deceased was on a trip around the Volga river in company of his brother who rushed him to a hospital.  Unfortunately, he gave up the ghost on the trip.

The tragic event happened when Terekhov aged attempted to out two Estonian hounds from a vehicle.

One of the animals however hopped on him excitedly which led to an unintentional discharge of a bullet. It struck the victim in the abdomen according to the Telegraph UK News.

The deceased was described as a skilled and sober hunter who loves hunting rabbits.

 

An investigator Alexander Galanin described the incident as an accident.

He described the deceased as a sober man who was experienced in the art of hunting, a popular leisure activity in Russia.

“A pretty experienced hunter died,”

“He was sober and had a gun licence. Everything was in order. It was an accident,” says Galanin.

ALSO READ: Flying car crashes into building but occupants miraculously survive

A visit to Sergei Terekhov's Odnoklassniki social network portrays him as an ardent huntsman who enjoys hunting rabbits.

One of his pictures displayed him holding one of his prizes.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is an Associate at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

