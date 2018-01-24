Russian hunter Sergei Terekhov shot dead by own dog

news

A Russian, Sergei Terekhov, has been shot dead by his dog in a freak accident that occurred during a hunting expedition .

This occurred while the deceased was on a trip around the Volga river in company of his brother who rushed him to a hospital. Unfortunately, he gave up the ghost on the trip.

The tragic event happened when Terekhov aged attempted to out two Estonian hounds from a vehicle.

One of the animals however hopped on him excitedly which led to an unintentional discharge of a bullet. It struck the victim in the abdomen according to the Telegraph UK News.

An investigator Alexander Galanin described the incident as an accident.

He described the deceased as a sober man who was experienced in the art of hunting, a popular leisure activity in Russia .

“A pretty experienced hunter died,”

“He was sober and had a gun licence. Everything was in order. It was an accident,” says Galanin.

ALSO READ: Flying car crashes into building but occupants miraculously survive

A visit to Sergei Terekhov's Odnoklassniki social network portrays him as an ardent huntsman who enjoys hunting rabbits.

One of his pictures displayed him holding one of his prizes.