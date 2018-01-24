Russian hunter Sergei Terekhov shot dead by own dog

Sergei Terekhov died on a drive to the hospital following a gunshot to his abdomen.
This occurred while the deceased was on a trip around the Volga river in company of his brother who rushed him to a hospital. Unfortunately, he gave up the ghost on the trip.
The tragic event happened when Terekhov aged attempted to out two Estonian hounds from a vehicle.
One of the animals however hopped on him excitedly which led to an unintentional discharge of a bullet. It struck the victim in the abdomen according to the Telegraph UK News.
An investigator Alexander Galanin described the incident as an accident.
He described the deceased as a sober man who was experienced in the art of hunting, a popular leisure activity in Russia.
“A pretty experienced hunter died,”
“He was sober and had a gun licence. Everything was in order. It was an accident,” says Galanin.
ALSO READ: Flying car crashes into building but occupants miraculously survive
A visit to Sergei Terekhov's Odnoklassniki social network portrays him as an ardent huntsman who enjoys hunting rabbits.
One of his pictures displayed him holding one of his prizes.