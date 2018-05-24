Home > Gist > Metro >

Pupil collapses on pitch after taking Tramadol

Science Student Pupil collapses on pitch after taking Tramadol

A Ghanaian student collapses on a football pitch after taking a mixture of Tramadol and an energy drink.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Pupil takes Tramadol for energy during football but collapses later on pitch play

Three youngsters engaged in a game of football.

(Mormon Hub)
In Kumasi, Ghana, a pupil of the St. Anne’s Anglican Primary School, has been admitted at a hospital after combining Tramadol with an energy drink.

According to Citi News, the victim, 11, was given 120-milligram Tramadol tablets by his schoolmates shortly before a football game in order to boost performance but the opposite was the outcome.

Here are the 3 most common side effects of abusing Tramadol

 

He reportedly collapsed during the sporting event prompting a visit to the hospital where his parents visited him.

“The incident is really true. When I returned from the market, I was told that my son was lying at the hospital and was unconscious.

"So, I quickly rushed to the hospital and then proceeded to his school.

“I met one of the teachers who had not closed from school at that time. I asked him what happened and he said my son was unconscious and he was being rushed to the hospital.

"The teacher then explained that the children said my son took a drink and collapsed.

“I appeal to all parents to guard their wards against the use of Tramadol, because it is really dangerous,” says 31-year-old Afia Daakwaah, the boy's mother.

ALSO READ: Rehab centers now home to Nigerian youths addicted to codeine

Man struggles to walk after taking too much Tramadol

A Ghanaian man has found difficulty in moving after having an overdose of Tramadol.

This was captured in a footage shared by Instablog9ja on Friday, May 18, 2018.

A man struggles to walk after taking an overdose of codeine. play

A man struggles to walk after taking an overdose of codeine.

(Instablog9ja)

 

In the video showed a male drug user who seemed to have lost the ability to walk smartly.

A sluggish movement highlighted the impact an overconsumption of the intoxicant has had on the man.

Ghanaian man seen shutting down after overdosing on tramadol

A post shared by Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) on

 

The well-being of individuals like him proved to be one of the things worthy of attention in recent BBC documentary, "Sweet Sweet Codeine".

