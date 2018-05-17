Home > Gist > Metro >

President's son steals phone and exchanges it for drugs

Addict President's son steals phone and exchanges it for drugs

A former Zambian president's son has been accused of exchanging a stolen phone for drugs.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Frederick Chiluba Jr. was reportedly sentenced to eight months in prison according to various online news sources. play

Frederick Chiluba Jr. was reportedly sentenced to eight months in prison according to various online news sources.

(Niger Delta)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The son of former Zambia's president, Frederick Chiluba, has been sentenced to eight months in prison for stealing a phone from a lady, Brenda Chisha.

According to News 24, the device, a Samsung S7 edge, was stolen during a meeting on Saturday, September 2, 2017, and traded for drugs in a notorious slum in Zambia's capital, Lusaka.

Frederick Chiluba Jr. strikes a pose with mother at a parade held at at Zambia Air Force base in Livingstone in 2014. play

Frederick Chiluba Jr. strikes a pose with mother at a parade held at at Zambia Air Force base in Livingstone in 2014.

(Lusaka Times)

 

Lusaka Times also reported that the accused was sentenced to jail on Wednesday, May 16, 2018, at a magistrate court in Lusaka, the country's capital.

“I have known him for years and it was an S7 so I gave him and he used it for two minutes then gave it back to me.

"About 10 minutes later, he came and asked to use the phone again and I gave him but he started moving further and further away from where we were.

"I then asked Isaac, who will be a witness to get my phone from him and that was the last time I saw the phone.

“On Sunday he was caught and taken to Kabwata Police. When I asked him where the phone was, he said he had forgotten it somewhere.

"That same day, the uncle came and assured me that they would buy me another phone," Brenda Chisha said in a statement given at the Lusaka Magistrate's Court.

ALSO READ: Wealthy Nigerians kids nearly sent to UK prison over richest dad fight

Estate developer jailed 2,670 years for selling 1 house to 133 people play

Estate developer jailed 2,670 years for selling 1 house to 133 people

 

The report concerning the prison term of the ex-president's son has since gone viral on social media.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a Metro News Reporter at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Top 3

1 Video Pastor fondles his manhood as congregants wave their pantiesbullet
2 Victims Of Circumstance Robbery attack on Union bank Ekiti leaves two deadbullet
3 Baby Boys EFCC ends luxurious life of Lekki Yahoo Boys nabbed with...bullet

Related Articles

Alizee Late singer's Danish husband to be held in prison in Nigeria's interest
Alizee Court hearing for singer's Danish husband adjourned until June 28
In Abuja Court sentences man to 6 months in prison for stabbing another
Sex-For-Mark Ex-AAU female students get prison for accusing lecturer of sexual harassment
'Ajebutter' Wealthy Nigerians kids nearly sent to UK prison over richest dad fight
In Jos Upper Area Court sentences farmer to 3 years in prison for raping 8-year-old
Like A Conductor Nigerian lady strips to just bra while fighting in Dubai
Assault Transgender prisoner raped by male inmates
Petty Thief Court sentences bag snatcher to 6 months imprisonment

Metro

Former president's son jailed for stealing Samsung S7 edge
Unimaginable! Former president's son jailed for stealing Samsung S7 edge
Deceased Food vendor pounds Fufu as she was laid in state
Last Opportunity Deceased Food vendor pounds Fufu as she was laid in state
Court remands 3 cultists over alleged breach of public peace
In Ile-Ife Court remands 3 cultists over alleged breach of public peace
Principal tie 2 students to ‘crosses’ for coming late to school
Rare Breed SARS officer receives praise for saving female student tied to cross