President's son steals phone and exchanges it for drugs

The son of former Zambia's president, Frederick Chiluba, has been sentenced to eight months in prison for stealing a phone from a lady, Brenda Chisha.

According to News 24, the device, a Samsung S7 edge, was stolen during a meeting on Saturday, September 2, 2017, and traded for drugs in a notorious slum in Zambia's capital, Lusaka.

Lusaka Times also reported that the accused was sentenced to jail on Wednesday, May 16, 2018, at a magistrate court in Lusaka, the country's capital.

“I have known him for years and it was an S7 so I gave him and he used it for two minutes then gave it back to me.

"About 10 minutes later, he came and asked to use the phone again and I gave him but he started moving further and further away from where we were.

"I then asked Isaac, who will be a witness to get my phone from him and that was the last time I saw the phone.

“On Sunday he was caught and taken to Kabwata Police. When I asked him where the phone was, he said he had forgotten it somewhere.

"That same day, the uncle came and assured me that they would buy me another phone," Brenda Chisha said in a statement given at the Lusaka Magistrate's Court.

The report concerning the prison term of the ex-president's son has since gone viral on social media.