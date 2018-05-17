Some IG fans have shown concern regarding the well-being of a man seen recording a burning Samsung phone.
A video displayed a man while he was making a recording of the live incident.
The mobile device, which was placed on a table, showed a mild smoke accompanied with fire.
Some social media users appeared concerned about the well-being of the man who was capturing the rare sight.
ALSO READ: Samsung phone thief has stolen 1,200 devices at Lagos bus-stops
His nearness to the furniture had seemed too close for comfort.
The incident successfully brought up a discussion concerning airline safety. For a user, the fire is a reason to obey flight rules.