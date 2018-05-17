Home > Gist > Metro >

Staff in an Abuja office afraid after phone catches fire at work

Enemy Attack Staff in an Abuja office afraid after phone catches fire at work

Some IG fans have shown concern regarding the well-being of a man seen recording a burning Samsung phone.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

There was little drama in an Abuja office after a Samsung Galaxy S7 phone caught fire during working hours.

A video displayed a man while he was making a recording of the live incident.

Samsung phone explodes during office hours in Abuja

A post shared by Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) on

 

The mobile device, which was placed on a table, showed a mild smoke accompanied with fire.

Some social media users appeared concerned about the well-being of the man who was capturing the rare sight.

Man captured recording a burning phone. play Staff in an Abuja office afraid after phone catches fire at work (Instablog9ja)

ALSO READ: Samsung phone thief has stolen 1,200 devices at Lagos bus-stops

His nearness to the furniture had seemed too close for comfort.

play The incident successfully brought up a discussion concerning airline safety. (Instablog9ja/Instagram)

 

The incident successfully brought up a discussion concerning airline safety. For a user, the fire is a reason to obey flight rules.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a Metro News Reporter at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Top 3

1 Video Pastor fondles his manhood as congregants wave their pantiesbullet
2 Victims Of Circumstance Robbery attack on Union bank Ekiti leaves two deadbullet
3 Baby Boys EFCC ends luxurious life of Lekki Yahoo Boys nabbed with...bullet

Related Articles

Learning In Pain Students in Anambra made to write exams in darkness
Loving heart Man mourns the death of in-law who lived for others
Criminal Mind 20-year-old 'Spirit' nabbed for armed robbery
No Breathing Space EFCC extends raid to Abuja capturing 6 Yahoo Boys
Record Breaker Samsung phone thief has stolen 1,200 devices at Lagos bus-stops
"G Boy Diaries" SARS forces I.T consultant to lie about being a Yahoo Boy
Stubborn Fly Man torn in two after hanging on train despite warnings
Joy & Pain Thief paraded naked, but a nice mob lets him enjoy some music

Metro

A man alleged to have robbed three shops in Ado-Ekiti, had a headphone while taking a walk of shame.
Joy & Pain Thief paraded naked, but a nice mob lets him enjoy some music
Man kills friend after smoking Indian hemp in Bauchi
In Lagos Police arraign 3 men for allegedly smoking hemp publicly
In Ogun State Truck kills TASUED student
Femi Otedola in a molue bus.
Femi Otedola Billionaire takes 'molue' bus ride from Sango to Agege