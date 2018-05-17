24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

There was little drama in an Abuja office after a Samsung Galaxy S7 phone caught fire during working hours.

A video displayed a man while he was making a recording of the live incident.

Samsung phone explodes during office hours in Abuja A post shared by Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) on May 16, 2018 at 1:15pm PDT

The mobile device, which was placed on a table, showed a mild smoke accompanied with fire.

Some social media users appeared concerned about the well-being of the man who was capturing the rare sight.

His nearness to the furniture had seemed too close for comfort.

The incident successfully brought up a discussion concerning airline safety. For a user, the fire is a reason to obey flight rules.