Policemen crushed by truck while requesting bribe in Asaba

Policemen crushed by truck while requesting bribe in Asaba

The deaths of two policemen have generated pity from Instagram users, but a section wasn't so kind.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Two policemen in Asaba were killed by a truck after its driver lost brake control. play

Two policemen in Asaba were killed by a truck after its driver lost brake control.

(Punch)
A truck has reportedly killed two policemen in Asaba, Delta State.

The pair were killed on Tuesday, April 24, 2018, while requesting for bribe. A post shared by Instablog9ja contained images of the deceased.

play Policemen crushed by truck while requesting bribe in Asaba (Online Nigeria)

 

Though blurry, the pictures offered a clear idea of the degree of devastation following the accident.

Social media users unusually kind to the police

On Instagram, the deaths of the policemen revealed an unlikely kindness from social media users who are popular for their criticism of the police.

The regular stories of harassment by officers of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), has often not helped correct a negative impression about the police.

play Instagram users appeared saddened following the death of the policemen. (Instagram/Instablog9ja)

ALSO READ: Man locks himself in toilet to escape corrupt SARS men

Comments shared on IG captured the humane side of observers who were not happy about the manner which the cops passed away.

play Hateful comments were also directed at the dearly departed. (Instagram/Instablog9ja)

 

Some Instagram users were however nasty.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a Metro News Reporter at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

