Passers-by deal mercilessly with pick pocket

Good For You Watch unfortunate pick pocket receive the beating of his life

The pickpocket was given a taste of Jungle justice as different passers-by mercilessly dealt with him today, March 26, 2018.

  • Published:
(Vanguard)
A young man has received the beating of his life after getting caught picking pockets at Igando bus stop in Lagos State.

ALSO READ: 'We run different shifts during operations' - One-Chance robbers tell police

Watch the video below:

Unfortunately, jungle justice has become more and more prevalent in Nigeria, with citizens taking justice into their own hands.

(Facebook)

 

Jungle justice in Nigeria has often taken the form of beating, public disgrace and in a disturbing number of case, being stoned or burnt to death.

Unrepentant Pickpocket steals from policewoman during interrogation

As unlikely as it may seem, a 28-year-old man, Deji Ayoola, who was arrested by the police in Lagos State for picking people's pocket, allegedly stole money from the policewoman interrogating him at the police station.

(Punch)

 

According to reports, Ayoola had earlier been arrested by the men of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS), of the Lagos State Police Command in the Ojodu Berger area of the state, for allegedly stealing a wallet from a  passenger and was being interrogated at the RRS office in Alausa, Ikeja, when he stylishly stole the sum of N1,200, which had fallen from the policewoman’s pocket.

(Instablog9ja)

 

ALSO READ:  Arrested pickpocket says he spends his loot on prostitutes

It was gathered that when the money dropped on the floor, the suspect allegedly picked it and was about putting it into his pocket but was exposed by other suspects who were also undergoing interrogation.

Author

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is an Associate at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
(pulse.ng)

