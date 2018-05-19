news

One pastor Micheal of a Celestial Church of Christ parish in Ilashe, Ogun State, received the beating of his life, as well as being disgraced for allegedly abducting and impregnating a 10-year-old girl who reportedly went missing in February 2018.

Instablog9ja reports that the suspect who hails from Ondo State, allegedly abducted the victim and sexually abused her for months , eventually impregnating her.

According to the reports, the suspect hid the girl in his house, knowing that a search party had been put together by the community leaders to find the victim.

An eyewitness said, "Prophet Michael seized the girl in February and kept him in his house and impregnated her. He had somehow hypnotised the girl to the extent that she would hide from her schoolmates whenever they passed through the area where Prophet Michael’s house is located.

"The girl was however spotted by her parents on April 29, 2018, while she was sweeping the compound. She told her parents that she was kept in the house by Prophet Michael and she was discovered to be pregnant for him.’’

The suspect was arrested on April 30, 2018, stripped naked and flogged publicly at king’s palace before he was handed over to the police.

55-yr-old man remanded in prison for sleeping with daughter

An Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrate Court on Tuesday, September 19, ordered the remand of a 55-year-old man, Adeyanju Basiri in prison custody for allegedly sleeping his daughter .

The Police Prosecutor, Sgt Monica Ikebulo, told the court that the accused committed the offence on Sept. 11 at Irona Street, Ado-Ekiti.

She said the accused and one herbalist now at large were arrested for attempting to use the 7-year-girl daughter of the defendant for money rituals.

She said that the accused claimed he had slept with his daughter, name withheld, nine times.

The prosecutor said the accused told the police he always use a white handkerchief given to him by the herbalist to clean his daughter’s private part after having intercourse with her.

She said the offence contravened Section 31(2) of the Child’s Right Law.

Ikebulo told the court that he had duplicated and sent the case file to the Department of Public Prosecution (DPP) for legal advice.

The plea of the accused was not taken as his counsel; Mr Simeon Ojo sought for adjournment date pending the issuance of the legal advice.

The presiding Magistrate, Mrs Dolapo Akosile ordered that the accused be remanded in the prison custody till the outcome of the legal advice from the DPP and adjourned the case till October12 for further hearing.