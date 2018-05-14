Older teacher slams student on desk during classroom fight

news

A footage has captured a male school teacher who slammed a young student on the desk during a fight held in a classroom.

The clip, shared on Instablog9ja's IG, saw the older teacher lift the student in the air before making to throw him against a furniture.

A group of learners rushed to intervene in the duel following a violent landing which failed to stop the youngster who seemed in a mood for more confrontation.

According to The Sun UK, the clip first surfaced on the internet in July 2017.

It received more attention following a recent post by the World Star Hip Hop.