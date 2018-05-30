Home > Gist > Metro >

Old woman disappears with baby abandoned by roadside

While a crowd of people tried to wrap their heads around the sighting of a baby in Sagamu, an old lady prepared to take it away.

The woman captured in image reportedly took away a baby abandoned by the roadside.

A baby abandoned by the roadside in Sagamu, Ogun State, has mysteriously vanished with an old woman.

This was confirmed in an IG post shared by Instablog9ja on Wednesday, May 30, 2018.

A crowd of people gathered to catch a glimpse of a baby reportedly abandoned by roadside.

In the post contained a footage showing an elderly lady as she made to strap a baby on her back.

A witness, Gbotemi confirmed that the woman took the baby away.

ALSO READ: Malian who rescued baby gets French citizenship from President Macron

The loud chatter from a crowd rented the air as observers try to ponder why the baby was left to wither away by the roadside.

 

It was gathered that incident occurred close to the premises of a Zenith Bank branch.

