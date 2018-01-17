Home > Gist > Metro >

OAU responds to Oprah-inspired complaint about sex-lover lecturer

OAU has stated its zero tolerance when it concerns sexual harassment in the academic institution.

Funke Dezern complained of being sexually by a former lecturer of the Obafemi Awolowo University, who failed her in an Anatomy course because she refused to sleep with him. play

The Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, has responded to an Oprah Winfrey-inspired sexual harassment allegation levelled against a former lecturer who demands sex from students.

Funke Dezern shared on Facebook her experience in the hands of an instructor named Francis Fakoya now lecturing at St. George’s University, Grenada, West Indies, who reportedly made her resit for an examination due to her refusal to sleep with him.

In light of this, OAU stated in a press release its commitment to partner with parties concerned in a bid to investigate the report which occurred over 15 years ago.

The institution emphasized its interest in defending members of the school community thought to have been sexually harassed.

"The attention of the management of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, has been drawn to an allegation of sexual harassment, trending on social media, levelled against one Dr. Francis Andy Fakoya, a former lecturer in the Department of Anatomy of our university.

Fakoya had left the services of the university about 15 years ago.

The allegation against him, which purportedly occurred while still in the employment of the university, is considered by the management to be too grievous.

We are prepared to fully cooperate with the Medical School of St. George’s University, Caribbean Island, the alleged victim(s), and or any other group, to fully investigate the allegation and get to the root of the matter.

We wish to inform the general public, particularly the stakeholders in the education sector, that the Management of OAU has zero tolerance for any form of harassment, and most especially, sexual harassment, in whatever guise.

The university also prides itself in having one of the best established Centre for Gender and Policy Studies in the world.

Our students and staff are hereby encouraged to report any form of sexual, material or financial harassment to the university management or to the Centre for Gender and Policy Studies, which is technically and administratively saddled with the responsibility of fighting sexual abuse and gender discrimination, for immediate action," a statement released by OAU reads.

Sexual harassment is everywhere

Sharing the spotlight with common crimes such as rape and abduction in Nigeria, is sexual harassment, a menace which has eaten deep into the society.

Tertiary academic institutions are often the main base of this societal worm but one will find examples among the most unlikely type of culprit - the police.

An officer of the Nigeria Police Force.

A 27-year-old woman who was standing trial for armed robbery, Victoria Amodu, shocked a court sitting in Lagos State when she revealed that an Investigative Police Officer (IPO), framed her for refusing to have sex with him in exchange for her bail.

The suspect indicted the IPO attached to the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), Ikeja Division, for requesting for sex in order to have her released.

Her refusal soon got her charged to court.

