Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Angelina Jolie alleges sexual harassment from Harvey Weinstein

Harvey Weinstein Angelina Jolie alleges sexual harassment from film producer

Jolie's distasteful experience while working with with the film producer forced her to cut ties with him.

  • Published:
Harvey Weinstein has been suspended from BAFTA. play

Harvey Weinstein has been suspended from BAFTA.

(John Phillips / Getty)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Angelina Jolie is the latest on the list of women alleged to have been sexually harassed by American film producer, Harvey Weinstein.

The actress told the New York Times that she had the displeasure of experiencing an unsolicited sexual advances from the former film studio executive who has been accused of harassing quite a number of women including Ashley Judd.

Angelina Jolie. play

Angelina Jolie.

(Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images)

 

Jolie's unsavory encounter with the sexual harasser forced her to dissociate from Weinstein while also sounding a note of warning to her female contemporaries.

"I had a bad experience with Harvey Weinstein in my youth, and as a result, chose never to work with him again and warned others when they did," she said.

Weinstein got into the public eye for reasons not related to his exceptional film producing skills following an expose published by the New York Times correspondent, Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey. This prompted an apology from him and opened up a flood of further accusations from women who claimed to have been sexually harassed by the scandal rocked film producer.

The Cannes film festival's senior executives on Wednesday said they were "dismayed" by the sexual assault allegations against disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein play

The Cannes film festival's senior executives on Wednesday said they were "dismayed" by the sexual assault allegations against disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein

(AFP/File)

ALSO READ: Harvey Weinstein is reportedly going to rehab for sex addiction — here's what that means

His acceptance of blame unfortunately caused four top executive members of the Weinstein Company to turn in their resignations. This was soon followed by his sacking facilitated by his brother Bob Weinstein who he served with as co-chairman.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is an Associate at Pulse. An Alternatve Music enthusiast who believes the genre has a potential to hold a strong position in African entertainment. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Davido Pulse readers think singer shouldn't be blamed for Tagbo's deathbullet
2 Davido How singer lost 3 friends in one weekbullet
3 Toke Makinwa Media personality reportedly dating 70-year-old man?bullet

Related Articles

Tech Harvey Weinstein says he wants to one day 'rebuild' his relationship with wife Georgina Chapman
Politics Sean Hannity goes on 10-minute rant about left's 'hypocrisy' on Harvey Weinstein, 2 weeks after having Bill O'Reilly on his show
Lifestyle Harvey Weinstein has been suspended from BAFTA
Tech What 33 Hollywood stars have said about the Harvey Weinstein sexual harassment and assault allegations
Tech Former MTV VJ and 'One Tree Hill' star says Ben Affleck groped her — here's the footage
Finance Meet the young female leaders unlocking new ways to treat diseases and shaping the future of medicine
Tech Harvey Weinstein is reportedly going to rehab for 'sex addiction' — but that's not the full story
Strategy Harvey Weinstein is reportedly going to rehab for sex addiction — here's what that means

Celebrities

 
DJ Olu Tears flow at young DJ's service of songs
DJ Cuppy and Victor Anichebe.
DJ Cuppy Music producer confirms separation from Victor Anichebe
At the Davido X Orange Culture Capsule Collection at Selfridges
Davido Autopsy report indicates Tagbo died from suffocation
Davido and Tagbo
Davido Musician allegedly arrested over death of Tagbo