Angelina Jolie alleges sexual harassment from Harvey Weinstein

Angelina Jolie is the latest on the list of women alleged to have been sexually harassed by American film producer, Harvey Weinstein.

The actress told the New York Times that she had the displeasure of experiencing an unsolicited sexual advances from the former film studio executive who has been accused of harassing quite a number of women including Ashley Judd.

Jolie's unsavory encounter with the sexual harasser forced her to dissociate from Weinstein while also sounding a note of warning to her female contemporaries.

"I had a bad experience with Harvey Weinstein in my youth, and as a result, chose never to work with him again and warned others when they did," she said.

Weinstein got into the public eye for reasons not related to his exceptional film producing skills following an expose published by the New York Times correspondent, Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey. This prompted an apology from him and opened up a flood of further accusations from women who claimed to have been sexually harassed by the scandal rocked film producer.

His acceptance of blame unfortunately caused four top executive members of the Weinstein Company to turn in their resignations. This was soon followed by his sacking facilitated by his brother Bob Weinstein who he served with as co-chairman.