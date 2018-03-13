Home > Gist > Metro >

NYSC rules out suicide in case of corps member killed by train

Mourning NYSC rules out suicide in case of female corps member killed by train

The Lagos Coordinator for the NYSC dismissed rumours suggesting that the deceased committed a suicide.

Lagos pedestrians are seen offering help to a Corps member who was crushed by a train in Ikeja. play

Lagos pedestrians are seen offering help to a Corps member who was crushed by a train in Ikeja.

(Instablog9ja)
The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), has ruled out suicide in the case of female member, Nneka Odili, who was killed following a train accident in Ikeja, Lagos.

A statement released by state Coordinator, Mohammed Momoh, confirmed this.

The rep who spoke to journalist on Monday, March 12, 2018, made a reference to the deceased recent posts on Facebook suggesting a bright mood.

Nneka Odili had set out to complete her monthly clearance prior to the accident. She reportedly died at a hospital after losing so much blood. play NYSC rules out suicide in case of female corps member killed by train (Premium Times)

 

Momoh dismissed earlier claims stating that the late corps member had a headphone on prior to her death.

He explained that Odili only had with her a "small phone".

Many reports disclosed that the victim failed to respond to warnings given by observers who watched the train stroll down on her.

“The late corps member was posted to the 9th Brigade on March 6 and was given acceptance letter on March 8.

“She was said to be on her way to complete her documentation at Onigbongbo Local Government, when she was hit by a train, at the Ikeja Train Station.

“There is no way she could have committed suicide, considering what transpired less than 24 hours to her death.

“A search on her Facebook page, in the early hours of March 8 when she died, revealed that she uploaded 39 pictures, titled `happy mood`.

“There is nothing like committing suicide; it is equally erroneous for people to say that she was wearing a headphone when the incident happened.

“She was with her small phone and nothing like headphone or earpiece was found at the scene of the accident," the NYSC Coordinator mentioned in a report compiled by the Premium Times News.

Family and friend in deep grief

The loved ones of Odili, who died following injuries sustained in the train accident have been thrown into deep grief.

She was reportedly crushed by the railway vehicle on Thursday, March 8, 2018.

Loud sounds given as a warning by observers who watched the sad development occur had failed to alert her of an incoming train.

play

This was reportedly as a result of a headphone plugged to the ear of the deceased.

“Nneka’s death is something I still don’t believe is real. How can she just die like that, somebody I still related with not too long before then?

"I really cannot say much; her death is one of the most painful things to have happened around me," Oma, a close friend of the victim told Punch News in a report.

Her feelings though grave was however lesser to one expressed on Facebook by Jessica Odili, a relation of the deceased who completed a course in Home Economics at the Federal College of Education, Technical, Omoku, Rivers State.

The mourner who seemed resigned to her fate could only mutter a few words in respect to the incident which has brought devastation to loved ones.

