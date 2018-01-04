Home > Gist > Metro >

Nursing elephant gets electrocuted and dies food hunting

Poor Animal Nursing elephant gets electrocuted and dies while searching for food

A group of other elephants reportedly destroyed a bunch of cabins following the death of their leader.

The elephant was hit by a 240 volts of electricity. play

The elephant was hit by a 240 volts of electricity.

(News Asia)
In the town of Gerik located in Malaysia, an elephant reported to be over 40 years old was reportedly electrocuted while searching for food.

At around 4 AM on January 2, 2018, the 40-year-old animal at a construction site in Perak, a section of the city, got hit by 240-volt of electricity.

A live wire had meant that the poor creature's chance of survival was non-existent.

This was properly emphasized by Ismail Che Isa, identified as a police chief who acknowledged that it died instantly.

The assumption that it was nursing a calf was attributed to the signs of lactation evident in the large mammal, The Star News reported.

The burden of raising the offspring of the deceased pachyderm who seemed to be the leader of his group will rest on the latter, a crowd of elephants which seemed quite pained about the loss.

They were reported to have destroyed the entire cabin in the environment where the electrocution occurred.

While searching for food, the mother elephant had unknowingly tampered with the electricity supply system of one of the cabins.

Animals are bearing the brunt of climate change

Human beings who are regarded as higher animals aren't the only ones suffering from the harshness of climate changes, wildlife also has tales of hurt.

A report of a polar bear which starved to death gives intensity to why the earth must be protected more.

A starving polar bear. play

A starving polar bear.

(National Geographic)

 

In the last summer, Paul Nicklen, a photographer, as well as a group of filmmakers from Sea Legacy captured the animal scavenge for a meal at the Canadian Baffin Islands. The explorers were moved to tears as they viewed the animal make a sluggish attempt to navigate a field.

It was a departure from what is expected of bears - creatures naturally built with skills of athleticism and an impressive hunting prowess.

“We stood there crying—filming with tears rolling down our cheeks,” Nicklen said in a chat with the National Geographic.

“When scientists say bears are going extinct, I want people to realise what it looks like. Bears are going to starve to death,” he added.

Starving polar bear at the Baffin Islands. play Starving polar bear at the Baffin Islands. (Paul Nicklen/Instagram)

 

A declining climate is largely responsible for the sad visuals which has seen the bear deprived of seals who have often found a habitat living around the sea ice.

