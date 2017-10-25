Home > Gist > Metro >

Nigerians come for 17-yr-old lesbian who posted photos kissing partner

Soddom And Gomorrah Nigerians attack teenage lesbian kissing partner

A 17-year-old girl who posted loved up photographs on Facebook with her lesbian partner has been bashed by Nigerians for derailing.

  • Published:
Rejoice Oganiru does not give a damn about what people say about her play

Rejoice Oganiru does not give a damn about what people say about her

(Facebook)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A 17-year-old Nigerian girl who identified herself as Oganiru Rejoice Yngstud, would be regretting the guts she had to go to Facebook and post photos of herself kissing and making out with her lesbian partner, Graceangelas Akpan.

Rejoice who claims she lives in Yola Fufanga, Adamawa State, has proudly flaunted her gay partner and relationship on social media a few days ago, not knowing that the lashback she would get would be out of this world.

Taking to her Facebook account, Rejoice shared the photos of her partner kissing, frolicking and grabbing each other's bosom with the caption:

“My woman, even if you take me to court, am ready to run your race. My woman gives me the love I deserve, I cherish her so much. (LGBT) rules.”

play

 

play Rejoice Oganiru says she is a proud lesbian (Facebook)

 

ALSO READ: "End Times: Nigerian lesbian breaks Internet after proposing to partner"

But the post turned out to be a mistake as a plethora of attack from Nigerians literarily forced Rejoice to take down the post.

Read some of the comments from angry Nigerians below:

Nkechi Odita: "Oh my God, what is this world turning into? Imagine this little girl that should be in school posting this type of rubbish? You have been marked for hell, Rejoice."

Rejoice Okon: "I am ashamed of you, Rejoice. Who gave you my name? I can see you have no joy in your life if, at your age, you are a lesbian and gloating about it."

Blessing Peter: "The only thing I can say is that God will have mercy on this young girl because she is lost already. A lesbian at tour age? And you are proud of it? Such a shame."

Mike Okonofua: "I really pity your parents, Rejoice. They think they have a child but you have wasted their efforts on you. Shame on you and your lesbian partner."

play Rejoice Oganiru does not care what anyone thinks of her (Facebook)

 

Terry Mbang: "At your age, you are already a lesbian? I pity your life and your parents."

Mrs. Talatu Bako: "Rejoice or whatever you call yourself, I am sure your parents are in the dark on what you are doing. Do you think being a lesbian is the plan of God for you? You will rot in hell if you don't retrace your footsteps."

Hajia Umma: "As a parent, I feel so sad. What is this girl doing to herself? May Allah save you from eternal condemnation."

Young Dizzy K: "See this one, when guys are all over the place, you are enjoying lesbian sex with another woman? Just let me catch you there, you will know there is a difference between a man and a woman, idiot."

play Rejoice Oganiru says she is proud of her lesbian partner (Facebook)

 

Bala Kalle: "If I were her father, I will lock her up in a room and teach her how to follow natural sequence of life. She needs serious mental assessment."

ALSO READ: "Mind Your Business: Delta lesbians say they are happy with their lives (Photos)"

Bridget Andrew: "You have lost your soul to the devil and it will take the grace of God to save your life. Do you think we are in America? This is Nigeria girl and I am sure you are now a marked target."

play This little girl has come out as a lesbain (Facebook)

Ayo Kayode: "I don't blame her but her parents who did not give her the proper home training. Such a little girl thinking lesbianism is a way of life. She needs Jesus."

More

I Love My Life Calabar lesbian says she is happy she came out of the closet
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Isaac Dachen

Isaac Dachen is an Editor at Pulse. A graduate of English and Public Relations, Isaac is a Creative Writer, a professional PR Manager and Brand Manager, Script Editor, Content Creator. Other than watching football and supporting Arsenal FC, he reads a lot, loves traveling and has a stubborn and controversial streak.

Top 3

1 Naughty By Nature Lady tears Internet with nude photo to celebrate...bullet
2 From The Horse's Mouth 'If you moan during sex, you should go to jail'...bullet
3 Strange World Panic in Akwa Ibom as Vulture delivers sack letter to...bullet

Related Articles

Strange Things 2 lesbian pastors tie the knot in the US [Photos]
Misplaced Priority 'Nigerian youths now embrace homosexuality' - FG
Girls Love Outrage as photos of Nigerian lesbians flood social media
End Times 53-yr-old Nigerian woman marries lesbian partner in the US
'Konji Na Bastard' Woman in critical condition after cassava got stuck in vagina (Photos)
Glory To God Former lesbian condemns act after becoming born again
Miss Anambra 'Chidinma Okeke is a big liar' - ABS
Go Back Home Kenyan lesbian to be deported from Sweden after failing 'gay' test
Prophet TB Joshua 'How demons brought rich men to sleep with me' - Prostitute confesses at the Synagogue

Metro

62 yr old gives birth to triplets after 33 years of barrenness
Save A Life 62yr old gives birth to triplets after 33 years of barrenness
Olubunmi Funke and members of her child trafficking syndicate
Poverty In The Land This prostitute sold her 3-yr-old daughter for N280k
This man raped and killed a Reverend Sister in Zimbabwe
Straight To Hell Zimbabwe man arrested for raping, killing Reverend Sister
What advice do you have for worried Daniel?
Pulse Nigeria Poll Readers say Osaze should make his wife see a therapist