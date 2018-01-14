Home > Gist > Metro >

Nigerian pastor has decreed death on rich men for this reason

End Time Message Nigerian pastor decrees death on rich men for this reason

According to the pastor's post which was shared on Facebook, 60% of pastors are suffering and are in need of help.

Apparently, 2018 might be a terrible year for those of us who do not believe in prophet offerings.

This is according to a Nigerian pastor who decrees that anyone who does not help their pastors this year will die.

He went on to give a deadline for the deaths, saying that rich people who do not help will die before 2019.

Do you agree with this teachings?

