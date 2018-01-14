Nigerian pastor has decreed death on rich men for this reason

news

Apparently, 2018 might be a terrible year for those of us who do not believe in prophet offerings.

This is according to a Nigerian pastor who decrees that anyone who does not help their pastors this year will die.

According to the pastor's post which was shared on Facebook, 60% of pastors are suffering and are in need of help .

He went on to give a deadline for the deaths, saying that rich people who do not help will die before 2019.

Do you agree with this teachings?