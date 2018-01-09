Nigerian nanny awarded N42.35 million by US court

news

A court in the United States of America (US) awarded a Nigerian nanny, $121,000, amounting to a sum of 42.35 million in Naira, for forced labour imposed by a couple from Nigeria.

The latter, identified as Chudy Nsobundu, and his 49-year-old wife, Sandra Nsobundu, reportedly employed the victim to take care of their home and tend to family members based on an agreement that should see her receive a monthly sum of $100, but they failed to fulfill this according to the Associated Press (AP).

Her abusers who lived at the Houston suburb of Katy engaged her from September 2013 to October 2015, reportedly assaulted her physically and verbally. The pair who are naturalized US citizens made the nanny her work for nearly 20 hours, with only little time to sleep.

It was stated in an AP report that the abused was made to consume leftover meals.

She was made to drink stale milk remained by the couple's children. Having cold showers wasn't excluded from issues she had to deal with.

US district judge, Nancy Atlas sentenced the Nsobundus to seven months in jail and seven months of home confinement, plus three years on probation according to report.