Nigerian lady strips to just bra while fighting in Dubai

Observers had failed in their efforts to appease a Nigerian lady who stripped to her bra during a fight.

  Published:
A Nigerian woman walks aggressively while trying to confront an unknown opposition in Dubai. play

(Instagram/Instablog9ja)
A Nigerian lady who could not control her temper has stripped down to her bra in a fight with an unidentified person shielded in a vehicle.

This was captured in an IG video published on Tuesday, May 15, 2018, by Instablog9ja.

The clip captioned "Crazy people in Dubai" saw the lady walk in an aggressive manner towards a luxury car.

She soon halted her movement after reaching the door of an awaiting vehicle.

Shouts in Pidgin-English discouraging the lady from more aggression rented the air but that had failed to caution the furious agitator.

Keke owner strips naked to protest tricycle seizure by LASTMA

In order to prevent officials of the Lagos State Traffic Management Agency (LASTMA) from seizing his tricycle, a 'Keke' owner stripped naked, making a spectacle of himself in Ikeja, Lagos.

A footage showed the unidentified man pacing angrily but that didn't stop the group of LASTMA representatives from carting away the tricycle.

They were seen raiding the 'Keke' while a crowd of onlookers watched in shock.

Two pedestrians who appeared like passengers were captured in the clip appealing to officials in a hope to get pardon for the driver.

While it seemed that the officers were only executing their duties, it hasn't always been good reports concerning the yellow and wine uniformed men.

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a Metro News Reporter at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

