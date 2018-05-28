news

A Facebook User and resident of Owerri, Imo state, Francis Chigozie Odika, has revealed the tragic death of a NYSC member while asking for justice on his behalf.

According to him, the deceased, Amadi Chukwuemeka Princewill was killed by a Naval officer who is currently on the run, on Saturday, May 26, 2018.

In his post, he shared photos of the deceased while alive and now dead, as well as an account of the incident that led to his murder.

Read what he wrote below:

"Amadi Chukwuemeka Princewill, a serving corps member and a native of Awaka in Imo state. On Saturday being the 26th of May, he went on a sit out with his friends, one Mr Nick Anyanwu (current community chairman at Ndegbelu community in Awaka Imo state and also a re-election aspirant) came to the sit out spot with a naval officer and started harassing them (Princewill amadi and friends) all in d name of political power.

"Amadi Chukwuemeka Princewill who has been away for the 3weeks orientation camp prior to NYSC proper tried to inquire what the problem was, but the naval officer faced him squarely and started harassing him in particular. On seeing that his attacker is a uniformed man, Chukwuemeka tried walking out and the naval officer dragged him back, beat him up mercilessly and shot him in the chest.

"This same naval officer took him to the hospital (Holy Rosary Hospital Emekuku) dumped him there and ran away. As it stands now, the navy officer and the man aspiring for the post of chairmanship are at large.

"Please let us get #justiceforprincewilll #justiceforchukwuemeka #justiceforsleek.

"Let the search for Mr Nick Anyanwu, current chairman and aspiring chairman of Ndegbelu community in Awaka Imo state begin."

See his post below:

Driver arrested for raping, strangling Corps member

The Ogun State Police Command has arrested a 29-year-old driving instructor, Festus Udo, for allegedly raping and strangling a female youth corps member serving in the state.

Premium Times reported that Udo, a resident of Abule Ayo area in Mawuko, Odeda Local Government Area of the state, allegedly raped and strangled the victim whose name was given as Modupe Taiyese, before dumping her body in a forest in the area.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Ahmed Ilyasu who led journalists to the scene of the crime on Wednesday, December 13, 2017, said the suspect had already confessed to the crime while the decomposed body of the 23-year-old victim had been recovered.

CP Ilyasu said the suspect was a driving instructor at Lizzy Driving School, Abeokuta, where the victim registered to learn driving.

Udo, an indigene of ‎Uromi in Edo State, had, on Saturday, December 9, lured the corps member into the bush with the promise of giving her a driving permit which would allow her to drive around the town without hindrance.

He, however, ended up raping her forcefully after which he strangled her to death and hid the body in the forest.

CP Ilyasu said the police received the complaint of a missing person from the coordinator of the NYSC in the state, John Okon, and his command immediately went into action and after investigations, Udo was arrested and during interrogation, he confessed to the crime.

“We went for a powerful, technical screening of fact left behind by the last person she made contact with, who is the suspect,” CP Iliyasu began.

Continuing, he said:

‎“Technically, the information led to one person by name Festus Udoh, an indigene of Uromi of Edo State, who was teaching this innocent deceased corper, Taiyese Modupe, how to drive.

We were able to uncover this nefarious act and he led us to this place [forest] and confessed. The man tactically and deceitfully convinced her on Saturday evening that her driving permit is ready.

She decided to answer to his call and he cleverly and deceitfully apprehended this lady and brought her down to this forest where he had a forceful, illegal and unlawful carnal knowledge of her and thereafter strangled her to death.”

CP Ilyasu added that operatives were given a matching order to make a breakthrough in the case given the national importance of the case, since the victim was a corps member.

“The passport photographs of the suspect were found at the scene of the incident which is a remarkable scene of crime evidence,” he said.

The suspect who spoke to journalists, admitted the crime, blaming the devil for his action.

“After I took her to the place, I told her that I wanted to have sex with her but she said no, and I dragged her into the bush and had sex with her.

After having sex with her, she said she will tell her family; that was when I tore her clothes and used it to strangle her neck; as she was gasping, I now ran away. It was the devil who made me do it,” he confessed.

The CP has vowed to make sure the case is prosecuted to its logical conclusion and that the suspect must face the full wrath of the law in the end.