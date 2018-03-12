Home > Gist > Metro >

Born again native doctor exposes pastor who uses charm for healing

In a testimony, an unnamed native doctor revealed that he once prepared an evil charm for a pastor at an orthodox church.

A herbalist who recently dedicated himself to the Christian faith mentioned that he once prepared a charm for a clergyman introduced by his wife. play

In a testimony, the former herbalist confirmed that a clergyman introduced to him by his partner requested for a charm aimed at enhancing his ability to perform miracles.

"Before I joined the Lord’s Chosen, I was of another religion and an herbalist for a long time. It was the Lord by his own design, that brought me to The Lord’s Chosen. However, my wife is a Christian.

"I used to prepare charms for people. One day, my wife woke me up and started preaching the gospel to me. Later, she took me to her priest in one of the Orthodox churches in Okene.

"When I met this priest, he told me that I had greater power than him. He wanted to know more about my power, which I told him and he requested that I give him the same power. I concurred , prepared and gave it to him later. The charm I gave to him was in form of a handkerchief.

"To prepare, that kind of charm for my clients, I would get an handkerchief, conjure an evil spirit inside it and then give it to them. They will tie it on their hands and cover it with their long sleeve shirts.

"During their ministration, if they touch or place the hand that has the handkerchief on anybody, such person would fall. Then, they would claim that the person had fallen under the anointing. That is how most of such ministers operate," the reformed revealed according to the Kemi Filani blog.

His experience touches on some of the debacle that has welcomed the practice of the Christian faith in Nigeria.

This has inadvertently affected the public perception concerning the religion.

'Juju' pastor who reportedly cures cancer by sucking women's breasts arrested

The police in Lagos have arrested a clergyman, Raphael Obi, also known as Pastor Sharp Sharp who reportedly cures cancer by sucking hard on a woman's breast.

A report claims that the man of God has cured "killer diseases" by simply licking the female organ. He expressed this during an interrogation conducted by policemen from the Area M Command located in Idimu.

"The police at Area M Command, Idimu, Alimosho local government area of Lagos State, arrested Obi for alleged gross misconduct, sucking of breasts and engaging victims in marathon sex in the guise of deliverance," a report by a local media disclosed.

Police reportedly found some charms following a visit to the residence of 'Pastor Sharp Sharp'. play

Police reportedly found some charms following a visit to the residence of 'Pastor Sharp Sharp'.

More reports revealed that some charms attached to baby dolls were discovered at the suspect's residence.

The police have acquired these are expected to present this as an evidence of misconduct against Obi.

