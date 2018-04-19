Home > Gist > Metro >

Mum who works as a cleaner gets son job to become her boss

The idea of working under her son seemed of no importance to a mum after helping him get a job at her workplace.

  Published:
Through efforts made by his mother, a young man was able to secure a job after completing the annual NYSC annual programme.

A mother wore a delighted look having successfully secured a job for her son who had just completed a mandatory programme with the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

The effort of the mum who works as a cleaner at an undisclosed company paid off and might mean that he becomes her boss after excelling in a test conducted by the organization.

But this does not appear to be a source of concern for the woman who could not hide a bright smile from her face.

"This is a cleaner in our office who recommended her son (just completed NYSC for an opening. He passed the test and interviews, and just got his appointment letter.

"You need to see how wide her smile is. God bless our mothers," reads a comment which accompanied an Instagram post.

Employee who called in sick at work meets boss on panel of new job interview

An employee has revealed his encounter meeting having met boss who was a member of the panel at a new job interview. This was shortly after he called in sick from work.

The man who tweeted from the handle @sapionist, on Friday, January 23, 2018, explained that the employer had encouraged him to visit the hospital for a proper check-up while graciously granting him a two days leave from the office.

A Twitter user, Sapionist met his boss who was a member in a list of panelists at new job interview.

"I was scheduled for an interview today, so I called my boss yesterday informing him I wasn't feeling fine & that I would love to visit the clinic.

"He advised I go for proper checkup & he gave me 2 days off; I was shocked when I saw him among panelist interviewing us this morning!," the narrator wrote.

 

His revelation received a bit of humour from followers who offered interesting submissions concerning the incident.

