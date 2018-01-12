Home > Gist > Metro >

Construction site worker dies after falling off scaffolding

Gory Sight Construction site worker dies instantly after falling off scaffolding (Graphic Content)

The death of a construction site worker has been blamed on a lack of safety measure meant to prevent such an incident.

  • Published:
Graphic Content play

You are about to view picture(s) that may be disturbing.

(Pulse)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

In Rivers State, Nigeria, the death of an unidentified male constructor site worker who reportedly fell off a scaffolding has produced disturbing images considered gory to the sight.

According to reports, the deceased landed into a compound located beside the building where he was working.

The scene where a construction site died after reportedly falling off a building. play Construction site worker dies instantly after falling off scaffolding (Press)

 

The sad appearance of the witnesses who watched on as his lifeless body laid on the ground reflected the mood at the scene.

On Nairaland, a popular online discussion platform, some members of the community blamed his death on the contractor of the building who they felt should have provided safety items to prevent against such an incident.

A user with the ID 'Donchyke007' expressed that the incident is similar to an act of suicide due to a non-availability of protection. "Working on a scaffold without a safety harness is highly suicidal...quite unfortunate for him. Big lesson to be learnt from this mishap. Rip," a member wrote on the platform.

"The contractor has to arrested, why on earth will he allow a scaffolder climb up the standard without a safety belt? That is suicidal.

"That is why whn companies are employing scaffolder the interview question are mainly based on safety and some will not employ u if u dnt have a safety certificate.

"Climbing the platform without safety belt, is nothing but hazard," Pierohandsome wrote.

Surulere LG boss builds new Customary Court play

The construction site of a new customary court in Surulere LG

(Pulse)

ALSO READ: Bulletproof charm kills man

The passing of the deceased is not unprecedented in respect to cases of deaths recorded at construction sites. Many have occurred without public knowledge.

It has brought attention to the shabby methods employed by building engineers and contractors who seem to be paying little attention to the safety of their workers.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is an Associate at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Top 3

1 Heartless Father Policeman beats son to death for stealing N2000bullet
2 Murderer Man on the run after strangling young wife to death (Graphic...bullet
3 Thank God! Yahoo boys who reportedly killed their grandmother for...bullet

Related Articles

Touching Story Woman forgives jailed youngster who murdered son, says his death was ordained
Painful Death Fearless Nigerian soldier killed by own grenade
Murderer Man on the run after strangling young wife to death (Graphic Content)
Jungle Justice 2 suspected thieves burnt to death in Akwa Ibom (Graphic Content)
Deadly Jealousy Woman kills stepson because her children were neglected by husband
Fake Juju Bulletproof charm kills man
#EndSARS Twitter user blames SARS for death of cousin
Rest in Peace Teenage girl stabbed after rejecting man's advances reportedly dies from wound

Metro

Queen Elizabeth II is greeted by Kenneth Olisa.
Queen Elizabeth II Monarch appoints Kenneth Olisa a knight
Wang Manfu.
"Snowflake Boy" 10-yr-old pupil goes to school with frozen hair
Commission to empower youths through lottery scheme, says D-G
Good Luck Engineer ejected by landlady emerges N20m lottery winner
null
Stephen James I’m guilty as charged, drug trafficker tells court