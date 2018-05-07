news

A picture showing a woman while she was breastfeeding her baby has inspired emotions showing pity on Instagram.

The pair are reportedly victims of a fuel tanker explosion which occurred in Zing, Taraba State, on Wednesday, May 2, 2018.

Both were captured on a hospital bed while the infant, wrapped in a bandage like its mother, sucked from her bossom.

This caused some Instagram users to extend words expressing concern to the victims.

Explosion reportedly caused by soldiers

The fuel tanker explosion was reportedly caused by soldiers according to a Daily Post News report.

It gathered that the driver of the vehicle collided with another while trying to escape from army officers.

Eight people were reported dead from incident as confirmed by David Misal, a spokesperson for the Taraba State police.

“Though we are yet to get the exact figures but for now eight persons died in the fire,many others were injured and rushed to hospitals.

“You know today is a market day, so many were affected including vehicles and shops,” Misal revealed in a Daily Post News report.