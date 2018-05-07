Home > Gist > Metro >

Mum breastfeeding baby after Taraba explosion inspires emotions on IG

Touching Mum breastfeeding baby after surviving Taraba explosion inspires emotions on IG

Eight people were reported dead in a fuel tanker explosion which occurred in Taraba State, on Wednesday, May 2, 2018.

  • Published:
A picture shows a a mother as she breastfed her baby. They are reportedly victims of a fuel tanker explosion which occurred on Wednesday, May 2, 2018. play

A picture shows a a mother as she breastfed her baby. They are reportedly victims of a fuel tanker explosion which occurred on Wednesday, May 2, 2018.

(Instablog9ja)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A picture showing a woman while she was breastfeeding her baby has inspired emotions showing pity on Instagram.

The pair are reportedly victims of a fuel tanker explosion which occurred in Zing, Taraba State, on Wednesday, May 2, 2018.

Fuel tanker explosion. play Mum breastfeeding baby after surviving Taraba explosion inspires emotions on IG (Logbaby)

 

Both were captured on a hospital bed while the infant, wrapped in a bandage like its mother, sucked from her bossom.

This caused some Instagram users to extend words expressing concern to the victims.

IG users appeared moved after viewing a picture of the fuel tanker explosion victims. play

IG users appeared moved after viewing a picture of the fuel tanker explosion victims.

(Instablog9ja/Instagram)

 

ALSO READ: Nigerians in Delta risk lives to steal fuel from a petrol tanker

Explosion reportedly caused by soldiers

The fuel tanker explosion was reportedly caused by soldiers according to a Daily Post News report.

It gathered that the driver of the vehicle collided with another while trying to escape from army officers.

Fuel tanker explosion in Edo State. play Eight people were reportedly killed in a fuel tanker explosion which occurred in Taraba State. (Daily Post)

 

Eight people were reported dead from incident as confirmed by David Misal, a spokesperson for the Taraba State police.

“Though we are yet to get the exact figures but for now eight persons died in the fire,many others were injured and rushed to hospitals.

“You know today is a market day, so many were affected including vehicles and shops,” Misal revealed in a Daily Post News report.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a Metro News Reporter at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Top 3

1 Pulse Wedding Bride causes stir with her ‘indecent’ wedding dressbullet
2 Video Thief reports himself to police as stolen bag refused to come...bullet
3 Goon Too Soon Drowned Skye Bank manager, brother laid to rest amidst...bullet

Related Articles

God Saved Them! Family suffer severe burns from gas explosion caused by phone vibration
Dana Airline Air passengers escape death after plane's door fall off while landing
In Apapa 4 reported dead as explosion rocks Petroleum Wharf
Tragic Groom dead, bride wounded after wedding gift explodes
Burnt To Death Mother perishes in mosquito coil fire alongside 4 children
Tragic End 3 siblings roast to death after mother leaves them locked in candle-lit room

Metro

A suspected phone thief, Femi Solomon, who confessed to stealing 1,200 phones, was caught on one of his recent outings. He was reportedly caught for nabbing a Samsung mobile.
Record Breaker Samsung phone thief has stolen 1,200 devices at Lagos bus-stops
Zoe Ekwegh emerges 2018 Cussons Baby of the Year
PZ Cussons Zoe Ekwegh emerges 2018 'Cussons Baby of the Year'
A lady was captured dealing with her a bad evening while attending The Headies 2018.
Headies 2018 High-heeled shoe causes headache for slay queen who attended music event
A lady has revealed her encounter with a married man who offered to give her a job but only if she agrees to have sex with him.
'Agbaya' Married man asks female job seeker for sex in exchange for "9 to 5"