Mum blames hospital for son's unstoppable epilepsy

Following a strenuous child delivery process, a woman, Ms. Victoria Abimbola, has apportioned blame to the management of Ikorodu General Hospital over her son's epilepsy .

Abimbola who has gone through a lot of stress over child, Daniel, failed in a bid to get the attention of the Lagos State Government over son's worsening condition.

Punch News gathered that her frustration began in January 2010, when she went into labour.

“I was placed on a drip to induce my labour. After taking about two drips, nothing happened.

"They called a senior doctor on the telephone. I overheard the senior doctor telling the doctor treating me that he was stupid after the latter explained all they had been doing to induce my labour.

"After the call, the doctor stopped all that he was administering to me and placed me on oxygen.

“Around 1am, the nurses told him to take me into the theatre for an operation since I did not have strength again. Meanwhile, I rejected the oxygen because it was dripping water into my nostrils.

"They then told me that if anything happened to me or my baby, I was the cause. Around 2am the next day, they said they could see the head of the baby; yet, no baby came out.

“I was told that he would be okay. They said after the operation, he did not cry and he was unresponsive to attempts to make him cry.

"He was placed on antibiotics for three weeks. They said with that medication, there would not be any problem.

“I started a physiotherapy session for him at four months. Within a month of the session, his neck became stable. He started sitting and before five months, he crawled.

"Exactly a year and four months, he walked perfectly. He was living normally until he was two years and six months old. That was when he had his first seizure," Ms. Victoria Abimbola told Punch.

The seizure continued despite a Diazepam injection which put the boy to sleep for over a day.

Doctors at the Ikorodu General Hospital recommended a Lumber Puncture procedure in order to revive him according to Punch News.

A desperate Abimbola hopes for support from the government and her countrymen in order to improve the health of Daniel.