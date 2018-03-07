Home > Gist > Metro >

Canada doctors protest too much pay

Not In Nigeria Doctors protest too much salary

Doctors in Canada have insisted on a deduction in salary to ensure care is given to other societal needs.

Doctors in Quebec, Canada, have expressed a disinterest in a high salary.

A total of 700 doctors in Quebec, Canada, have protested against the huge benefits noticeable in their annual pay.

The medical practitioners expressed their concern in an Open Letter published in February 2018, where it was noted that "the only thing that seems to be immune to cuts is our salary.”

According to reports, a data released by the Canadian Institute of Health revealed that specialists in the Quebec province earn $403,537 Canadian (Sh31.56m) annually.

A physician is paid $339,000 (Sh26.52m) for clinical services by the government's Ministry of Health. A family physician earns $275,000 (Sh21.51m) for clinical services and a surgical specialist is paid $461,000 (Sh36.06m) per year on average.

This privileges contradicts against the annual income enjoyed by Nigerian doctors who deal with issues relating to a delay in payment, a government's failure to uphold agreement as well as kidnapping.

Serial abductions of doctors in Calabar sparks NMA protest

The abduction of a female doctor, Dr. Emem Udoh, a Senior Registrar in the Department of Paediatrics, University of Calabar Teaching Hospital, has sparked negative reactions from her colleagues.

A statement offered by Dr. Ernest Ochang, the Public Relations Officer of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), embodied the feelings of medical practitioners. Members seemed highly disturbed concerning the incessant kidnapping that has overwhelmed the state in recent weeks.

Members of the Nigeria Medical Asociation protested the abduction of their member by unknown gunmen.

Udoh's seizure occurred shortly after another doctor, Usang Ekanem was released by some hooded men. The freedom of the latter was facilitated by NMA's threat to down tools.

Some viral images saw a march of protesters belonging to the medical association who held out banners calling for the release of the their abducted member.

The outcry was launched at the office of the Cross River governor according to some pictures.

